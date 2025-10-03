Listen Live
Cathy Hughes And Urban One Celebrates Its 45th Anniversary

Represent: Urban One Celebrates Its 45th Anniversary

Urban One was founded as Radio One on October 3, 1980, under the wise tutelage of founder and chairwoman, Ms. Cathy Hughes.

Published on October 3, 2025

Ms. Cathy Hughes - Urban One Anniversary
Source: U1 / U1

On October 3, 1980, visionary entrepreneur Ms. Cathy Hughes launched what would be a decades-long journey of life lessons and roaring success with the creation of Radio One. Now known as Urban One, the company is celebrating 45 years of existence, which was capped by a moving message tribute video we’re happy to share with our readers.

Urban One’s 45th Anniversary

The past 45 years have been a whirlwind in both the radio and media markets, and the savvy of Ms. Hughes navigating those rough waters in the early days of the company’s beginning stages gave way to its resilient presence in the landscape today.

As highlighted in the tribute video below, Urban One was founded to be an informational vehicle and voice for the Black community. Today, the company’s various properties cover a wide gamut of interests for our still-growing readership.

From politics to local news, music, fashion, and more, Urban One has kept an accurate pulse on what moves in our community.

Congratulations to the entire Urban One, Inc. team, both past and present.

Represent: Urban One Celebrates Its 45th Anniversary  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

