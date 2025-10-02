Listen Live
20 Photos of Jake Browning's Viral Girlfriend Stephanie Niles

20 Photos of Jake Browning’s Viral Girlfriend Stephanie Niles

Jake Browning’s girlfriend Stephanie Niles is going viral, and fans cannot get enough of her photos.

Published on October 2, 2025

Cincinnati Bengals v Denver Broncos - NFL 2025
Source: Brooke Sutton / Getty

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Jake Browning is making headlines off the field thanks to his girlfriend, Stephanie Niles. The two have been spotted together at games, events, and across social media. Bengals fans have absolutely taken notice.

Browning, who joined the Bengals in 2021, was once again asked to take over QB1 for Cincy following Joe Burrow’s toe injury early in the season.

Niles has become a viral favorite, drawing attention for her style, personality, and the couple’s seemingly undeniable chemistry.

As Browning works to prove himself under center in Cincinnati (tough games these past few weeks!), Niles has become a fan favorite in her own right. Bengals supporters have flooded X and Instagram with comments celebrating the couple, calling her the ultimate game-day boo.

Check out these photos of Stephanie Niles that Cincinnati natives can’t get enough of!

