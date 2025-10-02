Listen Live
News

Skeletal Remains Found Near La Salle High School

Published on October 2, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Solitary Leafy Twig Amidst Shadowy Forest Floor Landscape Rays
Source: Aleksandr Bryntcev / Getty

Police in Green Township are investigating after skeletal remains were discovered in a wooded area next to La Salle High School.

Officers were called to North Bend Road at Sprucewood Drive around 5PM Wednesday following a report of remains found in the woods. Police confirmed the discovery at the scene but have not released additional details.

MORE: Cam’ron Says He Can Replace Joe Burrow For Bengals in Hilarious Video

According to police radio traffic, La Salle’s assistant principal told officers a member of the school’s cross-country team came across the remains while running. The report described the discovery as a skeleton “in full outfit with a phone in its pocket.”

The Green Township Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Section and the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office are handling the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Green Township police at 513-572-0007.


More from 101.1 The Wiz
Trending
Music

Kierra Sheard Reflects on Life, Musical Collaboration and More

News

Here’s What Changes for Ohioans as New Laws Take Effect Tuesday

iOne Local Sales| CareSource - Adopt A Classroom 2025 | 2025-07-21
Contests

CareSource Adopt a Classroom

Celebrity

Miss Lawrence: HIV Awareness, Hollywood Insights, and Keeping It Real

Entertainment

Cam’ron Kicks Adrien Broner Off “It Is What It Is” Pod Mid-Interview

Pop Culture

Jimalita Tillman Opens Up on $20M Lawsuit in Morning Hustle Exclusive

25 Items
Music

Jermaine Dupri Crowned Billboard’s Top R&B/Hip-Hop Producer of the 21st Century

Entertainment

YK Osiris Opens Up About Personal Growth and Music Comeback

101.1 The Wiz

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close