DJ J.Dough Sits Down With Ken The Man [WATCH]
DJ J.Dough sat down with Ken The Man for a raw and unfiltered conversation straight out of Houston!
They talk:
🔥 The story behind her name and how it stuck
🌆 Growing up in Houston and how the city shaped her music
🎶 Her rise as one of the hottest female rappers out right now
🥊 Adrien Broner and his opinion on his recent viral moment
👀 Real stories and moments you won’t hear anywhere else
RELATED: KenTheMan Wants Men To ‘Shut Up’ About Women’s Sexuality
If you’re a true hip-hop fan, this one’s for you. Hit play and tap in with one of the culture’s rising voices.
👉 Don’t forget to like, comment, and subscribe for more exclusive content from DJ J.Dough!
