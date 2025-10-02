Listen Live
DJ J.Dough Sits Down With Ken The Man [WATCH]

October 2, 2025

DJ J Dough Ken The Man Interview Thumbnail
Source: J. Dough / Radio One Cincinnati

DJ J.Dough sat down with Ken The Man for a raw and unfiltered conversation straight out of Houston!


They talk:
🔥 The story behind her name and how it stuck
🌆 Growing up in Houston and how the city shaped her music
🎶 Her rise as one of the hottest female rappers out right now
🥊 Adrien Broner and his opinion on his recent viral moment
👀 Real stories and moments you won’t hear anywhere else

If you’re a true hip-hop fan, this one’s for you. Hit play and tap in with one of the culture’s rising voices.

👉 Don’t forget to like, comment, and subscribe for more exclusive content from DJ J.Dough!


