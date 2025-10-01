Cincinnati’s New Ordinance: No Loitering at Transit Centers

The Cincinnati City Council passed a unanimous 8-0 ordinance banning loitering at Metro bus transit centers. Effective immediately, this ensures rider safety. People can only linger for bus-related tasks like buying fare or boarding. The rule expands streetcar stop policies and prepares for Bus Rapid Transit. Here’s what you need to know.

Ordinance Details

The Department of Transportation and Engineering can now designate “Transit Center Zones.” Loitering is prohibited in these areas. Community responders offer services first, but police may issue $150 fines for violations. No jail time applies. Signs will mark zones soon. This keeps transit hubs clear and functional.

Affected Transit Hubs

Government Square, downtown’s main Metro hub, is the primary focus. Riverfront Transit Center, serving stadium crowds, follows. Oakley Transit Center in East Walnut Hills is also included. Future zones may cover Glenway Crossing and Northside. In 2024, 75 youth-related incidents occurred across four centers, prompting action.

Why It Matters

Safety drives this change. Rowdy gatherings unsettled riders last year. Councilmember Scotty Johnson emphasized balance. “We support the unhoused,” he said, but transit must feel secure. City Manager Sheryl Long prioritizes education over punishment. Responders connect people to resources, with police as a last resort. This aligns with Bus Rapid Transit plans for 2027 and 2028.

Community Response

Riders at Government Square have mixed views. One commuter welcomed clearer spaces. Another questioned what counts as loitering. Homeless advocates urge service-focused enforcement. Metro backs the ordinance for better rider experiences. Council will monitor and adjust based on feedback.

A Safer Transit Future

This ordinance enhances Cincinnati’s transit network. It balances compassion and order, ensuring quick, safe access for all. As signs go up, riders will notice smoother flows. With Bus Rapid Transit ahead, this sets a strong foundation. Cincinnati moves forward inclusively