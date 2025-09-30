Listen Live
Ohio Minimum Wage Set to Rise in January 2026

Voters approved a key amendment in 2006. This measure links wages to inflation rates. As a result, annual boosts occur each January.

Published on September 30, 2025

Voters approved a key amendment in 2006. This measure links wages to inflation rates. As a result, annual boosts occur each January. For 2025, non-tipped wages hit $10.70. Now, a 2.8% inflation adjustment drives the 2026 hike. Moreover, the Consumer Price Index guides these changes. Therefore, Ohio protects workers from rising costs. In fact, this system has steadily lifted pay over years.

Who Benefits and Who Doesn’t

The new rate applies to larger businesses. Specifically, those with over $405,000 in annual receipts comply. Small firms under that threshold stick with $7.25. Additionally, workers aged 14-15 remain at federal levels. However, tipped staff get half the base plus tips. For example, servers and bartenders qualify. Thus, about 1 million Ohioans may see gains. Yet, exemptions limit broader reach.

Economic Impacts and Employer Prep

Higher wages boost family budgets. For instance, full-time workers earn roughly $22,880 yearly. This helps cover groceries and rent. On the other hand, businesses adjust payrolls. Consequently, some raise prices or cut hours. However, studies show minimal job losses. Moreover, the state urges compliance posters. Employers download them from commerce sites. Therefore, preparation ensures smooth transitions.

Broader Debate on Wage Levels

Advocates push for more. A failed 2026 ballot initiative sought $15 hourly. Unfortunately, it missed signatures. As a result, groups like Raise the Wage Ohio regroup. Meanwhile, Ohio lags neighbors like Michigan at $10.56. However, inflation ties keep progress steady. Critics fear small business strains. For example, restaurants cite tight margins. Nevertheless, supporters highlight poverty reduction. In conclusion, the January rise aids workers amid ongoing talks. Future votes may accelerate changes. Ohioans watch closely for equity.

