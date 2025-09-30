Listen Live
Ohio Moves to Limit Soda in SNAP Benefits

Ohio is pushing to restrict SNAP benefits for sugary drinks. A state working group recommended banning soda and energy drinks.

Published on September 30, 2025

New Proposal Targets Sugary Drinks

Ohio is pushing to restrict SNAP benefits for sugary drinks. A state working group recommended banning soda and energy drinks. Consequently, 1.4 million Ohioans on SNAP could face changes by 2026. For example, drinks with sugar as the top ingredient would be ineligible. However, this sparks debate over health versus personal choice.

Daily Life Inside A Supermarket
Source: NurPhoto / Getty

Why the Change?

SNAP helps low-income families buy food, including soda. Now, Ohio seeks a federal waiver to limit this. In fact, 12 states already ban sugary drinks in SNAP. Governor Mike DeWine supports redirecting funds to healthier options. Moreover, health experts link soda to obesity and diabetes. Thus, the ban aims to improve public health.

What’s Included in the Plan?

The group suggests clear rules for banned beverages. For instance, drinks with high sugar or artificial sweeteners won’t qualify. However, milk-based drinks and 50%+ fruit juices are exempt. Additionally, hot rotisserie chicken might become SNAP-eligible for those with cooking challenges. Retailers would enforce rules, with a grace period to adjust.

FRANCE-ECONOMY-CONSUMPTION-SUPERMARKET
Source: NICOLAS GUYONNET / Getty

Opposition and Concerns

Critics argue it limits freedom. For example, SNAP users might skip soda for kids’ parties. Moreover, studies question if bans reduce health issues. Recipient Maxine Persley fears stigma for low-income shoppers. As a result, the proposal faces pushback.

Looking Ahead

If approved, changes start January 1, 2026. Retailers must block SNAP for soda at checkout. However, cash purchases remain an option. In conclusion, Ohio’s move aims to promote healthier habits but raises concerns about choice. The state will study the impacts, which may potentially influence other states.

