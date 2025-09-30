Listen Live
Entertainment

Latto FINALLY Confirms Relationship With 21 Savage

Latto FINALLY Confirms Relationship With Her “Husband,” 21 Savage

Published on September 29, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Source: Radio One Atlanta

Latto has officially confirmed what fans have been speculating for years—she and 21 Savage are a couple!

The “Big Energy” rapper was caught by TMZ in New York City, where she proudly referred to 21 Savage as her “husband.” When asked if she was tired of the constant buzz about their relationship, Latto doubled down with a playful yet confident, “My man, my man, my man.”

The pair, who have been linked since 2020, have kept their love life under wraps for years, despite fans catching glimpses of their connection through subtle hints. From grainy vacation photos to cryptic social media posts, the internet has been piecing together their love story for a while now.

Over the summer, the couple was reportedly spotted on a tropical getaway, with local workers confirming their presence. While neither Latto nor 21 Savage addressed the rumors at the time, fans couldn’t help but notice the chemistry between the two. Latto has also been known to drop subtle nods to her relationship in interviews and on social media, often referring to her mystery man as her “protector” and “biggest supporter.”

What makes their relationship even more intriguing is how they’ve managed to balance their private lives with their booming careers. Both artists have achieved massive success individually—Latto with her chart-topping hits like “Big Energy” and 21 Savage with his Grammy-winning collaborations and platinum albums. Despite their busy schedules, it’s clear they’ve built a strong bond behind the scenes.

Now, it seems they’re ready to share their bond with the world—or at least give us a peek. Either way, we’re looking forward to seeing what’s next for this ATL love story!

Latto FINALLY Confirms Relationship With Her “Husband,” 21 Savage  was originally published on hotspotatl.com

More from 101.1 The Wiz
Trending
Music

Kierra Sheard Reflects on Life, Musical Collaboration and More

iOne Local Sales| CareSource - Adopt A Classroom 2025 | 2025-07-21
Contests

CareSource Adopt a Classroom

News

Here’s What Changes for Ohioans as New Laws Take Effect Tuesday

Celebrity

Miss Lawrence: HIV Awareness, Hollywood Insights, and Keeping It Real

Entertainment

YK Osiris Opens Up About Personal Growth and Music Comeback

Fanatics Super Bowl Party
20 Items
Entertainment

20 Photos of Ja’Marr Chase’s GF Deja Nicole Hiott

Al Ahly FC v Inter Miami CF: Group A - FIFA Club World Cup 2025
16 Items
Entertainment

Streamer IShowSpeed Brings His 35-Day Tour Home to Cincinnati [VIDEOS]

Entertainment

Cam’ron Kicks Adrien Broner Off “It Is What It Is” Pod Mid-Interview

101.1 The Wiz

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close