Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurant to Open West Side Location

Published on September 29, 2025

Pouring Aged White Wine In A Restaurant Outdoors
Source: urbazon / Getty

West side wine lovers won’t have to travel far for their next pour…

Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurant is set to open a brand-new location in Dent on Monday, October 13th.

The restaurant will be located at 6194 Harrison Ave., right next to Lowe’s, and will bring Cooper’s Hawk’s signature mix of upscale dining and Napa-inspired experiences to the neighborhood. Guests can expect a full-service bar, a private dining space, and a tasting room modeled after California wine country.

MORE: FOX19’s Rob Williams Reveals Prostate Cancer Diagnosis

The menu spans the globe with American-fusion fare: pasta, risotto, and seafood to steaks, burgers, sandwiches, and vegetarian entrées. To sip alongside, Cooper’s Hawk pours from its extensive lineup of in-house wines, including reds, sparklers, sangrias, and seasonal blends. The brand also boasts the largest wine club in the U.S., giving members exclusive access to bottles and events.

The new Harrison Avenue restaurant will mark the third Greater Cincinnati-area Cooper’s Hawk, joining existing spots in Kenwood and Liberty Township.


Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurant to Open West Side Location  was originally published on thebuzzcincy.com

