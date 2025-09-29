Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurant to Open West Side Location
Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurant to Open West Side Location
West side wine lovers won’t have to travel far for their next pour…
Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurant is set to open a brand-new location in Dent on Monday, October 13th.
The restaurant will be located at 6194 Harrison Ave., right next to Lowe’s, and will bring Cooper’s Hawk’s signature mix of upscale dining and Napa-inspired experiences to the neighborhood. Guests can expect a full-service bar, a private dining space, and a tasting room modeled after California wine country.
MORE: FOX19’s Rob Williams Reveals Prostate Cancer Diagnosis
The menu spans the globe with American-fusion fare: pasta, risotto, and seafood to steaks, burgers, sandwiches, and vegetarian entrées. To sip alongside, Cooper’s Hawk pours from its extensive lineup of in-house wines, including reds, sparklers, sangrias, and seasonal blends. The brand also boasts the largest wine club in the U.S., giving members exclusive access to bottles and events.
The new Harrison Avenue restaurant will mark the third Greater Cincinnati-area Cooper’s Hawk, joining existing spots in Kenwood and Liberty Township.
- The Ultimate Bad Bunny Super Bowl 2026 Setlist: Songs He Could Perform
- Cincinnati Reds Clinch in Wild Card Round, Set to Face Dodgers
- Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurant to Open West Side Location
- FOX19’s Rob Williams Reveals Prostate Cancer Diagnosis
- Cardi B, Tyla. Ayra Starr, & Mariah The Scientist Served Looks at Global Citizen
- ‘Him’ And The Limits Of Social Horror Movies
- Kamala Harris Delivers A Powerful Style Moment In Sergio Hudson At The CBCF Gala
- Eric Adams Gives Up, Drops New York Mayor Re-Election Bid
- See Jodie Turner-Smith’s Sci-Fi Inspired Schiaparelli Look That Everyone’s Talking About
- ICE Agent ‘Relieved Of Current Duties’ For Shoving Woman To The Ground At Immigration Hearing
Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurant to Open West Side Location was originally published on thebuzzcincy.com