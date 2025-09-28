Listen Live
Technology

Kai Cenat Becomes First Streamer To Hit 1 Million Subscribers

Salute: Kai Cenat Cements Status As World’s Greatest Twitch Streamer After Cracking 1 Million Subs

Will he cut his hair?

Published on September 28, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Kai Cenat Becomes First Streamer To Hit 1 Million Subscribers
Slaven Vlasic / Kai Cenat

Kai Cenat is officially in class all by himself after cracking 1 million subscribers on Twitch, a feat no one has ever done.

 The 24-year-old’s month-long Mafiathon 3 streaming event was a success. Saturday night, the world’s most popular streamer cemented his status as a Twitch god after achieving 1 million subscribers. 

Celebrating the emotional moment with his family and close friends, Cenat took to X, formerly Twitter, to share a couple of words, writing a caption: 

STARTING 2025 I WAS A LITTLE LOST AND DIDN’T KNOW HOW IT WAS GONNA GO BUT FAST FORWARD AND NOW IM HERE 1,000,000 SUBS THANK YOU GOD. GOAL IS OFFICIALLY COMPLETE.”

An endless amount of content aided Cenat’s push to a million during his Mafiathon 3 stream, which featured surprise visits from Kim Kardashian, Marlon Wayans, Mariah Carey, Ice Cube, Latto, Ice Spice, and more.

Snoop Dogg, who also made an appearance alongside his stoner buddy Wiz Khalifa, helped Cenat reach the milestone after he purchased 50,000 subs. According to Validate, came out to a value of t $249,500.

But now that he’s reached the milestone, the answer to the million-dollar question remains: Will he honor Michael B. Jordan’s suggestion to cut his hair?

We will have to wait and see if he, in fact, chops off his signature locs. Until then, you can see more reactions to Cenat’s extraordinary accomplishment in the gallery below.

Salute: Kai Cenat Cements Status As World’s Greatest Twitch Streamer After Cracking 1 Million Subs  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Salute: Kai Cenat Cements Status As World’s Greatest Twitch Streamer After Cracking 1 Million Subs  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Salute: Kai Cenat Cements Status As World’s Greatest Twitch Streamer After Cracking 1 Million Subs  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Salute: Kai Cenat Cements Status As World’s Greatest Twitch Streamer After Cracking 1 Million Subs  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Salute: Kai Cenat Cements Status As World’s Greatest Twitch Streamer After Cracking 1 Million Subs  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Salute: Kai Cenat Cements Status As World’s Greatest Twitch Streamer After Cracking 1 Million Subs  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Salute: Kai Cenat Cements Status As World’s Greatest Twitch Streamer After Cracking 1 Million Subs  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Salute: Kai Cenat Cements Status As World’s Greatest Twitch Streamer After Cracking 1 Million Subs  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Salute: Kai Cenat Cements Status As World’s Greatest Twitch Streamer After Cracking 1 Million Subs  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Salute: Kai Cenat Cements Status As World’s Greatest Twitch Streamer After Cracking 1 Million Subs  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Salute: Kai Cenat Cements Status As World’s Greatest Twitch Streamer After Cracking 1 Million Subs  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Salute: Kai Cenat Cements Status As World’s Greatest Twitch Streamer After Cracking 1 Million Subs  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Salute: Kai Cenat Cements Status As World’s Greatest Twitch Streamer After Cracking 1 Million Subs  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from 101.1 The Wiz
Trending
World Premiere Private Screening Of "Incarnation"
Entertainment

Apryl Jones Reveals Cincinnati Upbringing in Carlos King Interview

Music

Kierra Sheard Reflects on Life, Musical Collaboration and More

iOne Local Sales| CareSource - Adopt A Classroom 2025 | 2025-07-21
Contests

CareSource Adopt a Classroom

Entertainment

YK Osiris Opens Up About Personal Growth and Music Comeback

Al Ahly FC v Inter Miami CF: Group A - FIFA Club World Cup 2025
16 Items
Entertainment

Streamer IShowSpeed Brings His 35-Day Tour Home to Cincinnati [VIDEOS]

Fanatics Super Bowl Party
20 Items
Entertainment

20 Photos of Ja’Marr Chase’s GF Deja Nicole Hiott

Celebrity

Miss Lawrence: HIV Awareness, Hollywood Insights, and Keeping It Real

Pop Culture

Jimalita Tillman Opens Up on $20M Lawsuit in Morning Hustle Exclusive

101.1 The Wiz

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close