Ohio’s New Pornography Age Verification Law: Protection or Overreach?

Ohio’s House Bill 96, effective September 30, 2025, mandates age verification for accessing online pornography. Consequently, it aims to shield minors from explicit content. However, it ignites debates over privacy and free speech. As part of a national trend, with 24 states enacting similar laws, Ohio’s move warrants scrutiny. Therefore, understanding its implications is essential.

The law requires websites to verify users’ ages using IDs or transactional records. Moreover, platforms must delete data post-verification to reduce privacy risks. Non-compliant sites face lawsuits from the Ohio Attorney General. However, news media and streaming services are exempt. Thus, the focus is on explicit content providers.

Tucked into the state budget, the law gained traction after the Supreme Court upheld Texas’s similar measure in June 2025. Consequently, users may upload IDs via third-party apps. However, sites like PornHub warn of potential service blocks, as seen in Louisiana. For instance, VPNs could bypass restrictions, complicating enforcement.

Supporters, like the Center for Christian Virtue, praise the law for protecting kids. Conversely, critics, including the ACLU of Ohio, argue it’s vague and threatens free speech. For example, it may impact LGBTQ+ content. Additionally, residents fear losing anonymity, likening it to surveillance. Thus, the law divides opinions.

Ohio’s law reflects a national push to safeguard youth. However, balancing privacy and protection remains challenging. As enforcement nears, its impact on digital access will unfold.