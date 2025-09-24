Ohio Mothers Struggle to Find Child Mental Health Care

A 2025 survey reveals a crisis in Ohio. One in five mothers cannot access mental health care for their children. The “Pulse Check 2025” report highlights this issue. Consequently, families face delays and stress. Moreover, Ohio’s gaps demand urgent action. This article explores the findings.

Source: Jacob Wackerhausen / Getty

Pulse Check 2025 Survey Findings

The survey included 2,700 U.S. mothers, with Ohio showing unique struggles. About 22.7% of Ohio moms report access barriers. Time constraints are the biggest hurdle. For instance, busy schedules block appointments. Additionally, costs and wait times worsen the problem. Nationally, over half of mothers worry about child mental health. However, Ohio’s rate is higher. Thus, local solutions are critical. Furthermore, 50% of moms face their own mental health struggles.

Source: Jacob Wackerhausen / Getty

Barriers to Care in Ohio

Ohio mothers face steep challenges. High costs deter 30% from seeking help. Wait times average three months. Rural areas lack providers, extending delays. For example, 40% of schools lack counselors. Moreover, insurance gaps leave families uncovered. As a result, untreated issues grow. In addition, stigma silences help-seeking. Therefore, early interventions are missed.

Impact on Families and Children

Access barriers harm communities. Untreated mental health issues cause school absences. For instance, 1 in 8 Ohio kids has anxiety. Consequently, academic gaps widen. Moreover, family stress increases. Social media worsens distress for half of kids. Thus, low-income families face higher risks.

Calls for Urgent Reform

Experts demand change. Kathleen Daughety of Inseparable calls for affordable care. Additionally, Jennifer Bransford urges action for kids’ futures. Therefore, expand school services and insurance coverage. In conclusion, Ohio must act now. Otherwise, the crisis grows. Residents can push for reform.