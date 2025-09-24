Listen Live
Business & Economy

One Big Beautiful Bill Act: Tax Relief or Trouble for Ohio?

The One Big Beautiful Bill Act, offers tax relief for Social Security recipients. However, Ohioans worry about hidden costs.

Published on September 24, 2025

The One Big Beautiful Bill Act, signed July 4, 2025, offers tax relief for Social Security recipients. However, Ohioans worry about hidden costs. This article examines the tax credit and its local impact.

Tax Credit for Social Security Recipients

The act provides a $6,000 deduction for seniors over 65 from 2025 to 2028. Consequently, 88% of seniors avoid federal taxes on Social Security benefits. For example, a single Ohio senior earning $85,000 saves about $1,200 yearly. Moreover, married couples get up to $12,000 in deductions. Thus, retirees keep more income.

Nationwide Benefits for Seniors

Nationally, 51.4 million seniors benefit, with most paying no taxes on benefits. Previously, incomes over $34,000 (single) or $44,000 (joint) faced up to 85% taxation. Now, deductions ease these burdens. Therefore, seniors gain financial security. Additionally, the Social Security Administration calls this relief historic.

Ohio’s Concerns: Healthcare and Budget Cuts

However, Ohio faces challenges. The bill cuts Medicaid by $1 trillion over 10 years. As a result, 270,000 Ohioans could lose coverage by 2034. For instance, 44,000 nursing home residents risk care loss. Furthermore, rural hospitals may lose $6.45 billion, threatening closures. Consequently, healthcare access shrinks. In addition, SNAP cuts strain local budgets.

Local Impact and Economic Risks

In Ohio’s 13th District, 17,000 Medicaid users face coverage loss. Another 10,000 on ACA plans see subsidy cuts. Thus, premiums may rise $804 annually. Moreover, 11 rural hospitals risk closure. Despite a $50 billion rural fund, deficits grow. Therefore, tax savings may not offset healthcare costs.

Conclusion: A Mixed Outcome

In conclusion, the tax credit helps seniors but brings risks. Ohioans urge balanced reforms to protect healthcare. Otherwise, relief may prove costly.

Getty Ohio

