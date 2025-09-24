Halloween Haunt at Kings Island: A Spooky Tradition

A History of Horror

Halloween Haunt electrifies Kings Island every fall. It started as FearFest in 1992. Cedar Fair rebranded it in 2006. This year marks its 25th anniversary in 2025. The event attracts thrill-seekers with intense scares. It targets audiences over 13. Families can enjoy Tricks and Treats during the day.

Source: Kings Island / Radio One Cincinnati

2025 Dates and Ticket Options

Halloween Haunt operates select nights from September 19 to November 1. It runs Thursdays through Sundays. Tickets start at $45 online. Some mazes require extra fees. The Haunted Attractions Pass costs $10 to $30. Bundle options begin at $55. Planning ahead saves money.

Haunted Mazes That Thrill

Haunted mazes deliver heart-pounding fear. Favorites like KillMart and Slaughterhouse return. Hotel St. Michelle terrifies guests. New mazes excite visitors. Order of the Dragon explores a vampire lair. The Conjuring: Beyond Fear is a premium maze. Upcharges range from $10 to $25. Six mazes immerse you in horror.

Scare Zones for Extra Chills

Scare zones heighten the terror. Rivertown turns into a haunted lumber village. Chainsaw-wielding fiends stalk guests. Coney Maul features lurking creatures. Fog hides horrifying figures. Five zones spread across the park. Screams fill the air. These areas are free with admission.

Live Shows and Night Rides

Live shows add a sinister vibe. Killer Countdown features fire and lasers. The Opening Ceremony starts the night. Shows like Madame Fatale’s captivate audiences. Roller coasters run late. The Beast and Banshee thrill in the dark. Night rides boost adrenaline.

Why You Should Visit

The 2025 anniversary promises bigger scares. New mazes bring cinematic horror. Snickers sponsors the event. Chaperone rules apply after 4 p.m. Halloween Haunt offers unmatched thrills. Brave the night at Kings Island.