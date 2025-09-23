Black Ballerinas Remix Future’s ‘DS2’ In A Brooklyn Ballet [RECAP]

Celebrating the anniversary of any hit album can be a glorious occasion for both the artist who made it and the many fans who helped bring the LP to its iconic status. When it comes to Atlanta-bred hip-hop king Future and the 10th anniversary of his chart-topping 2015 album DS2, of course you’d expect nothing less than an unforgettable celebration.

Well, we can confirm that Pluto pulled zero punches in commemorating the decade of DS2 when he partnered with Grand Marnier this past Friday (September 19) at the prestigious Brooklyn Academy of Music for a one-night-only performance aptly titled DS2 Remixed: The Ballet.

A clever way of reworking a hip-hop classic, merging art forms and exposing rap fans to Renaissance culture all at once, DS2: Remixed completely changed the way trap music can be enjoyed and, well, discussed in general. Rarely does one get to associate a plié with “The Percocet & Stripper Joint” or fouetté and fondu with “Freak Hoe” and album standout “Fuck Up Some Commas.” What proved to be a standout for us though was the presence of Black ballerinas at centerstage. For the OG Misty Copeland, who was one of many glittering famous faces in attendance, she called the reworking of her craft a “bold idea,” going to state, “It reflects exactly what makes New York’s creative scene so powerful. Like Grand Marnier itself, it’s about honoring tradition while daring to remix it into something new.”

At the helm of choreography was Emmy-winning creative director Ebony Williams — you may remember her moves from Doja Cat’s Scarlet Tour, the 2021 film adaptation of In The Heights and, oh yeah, the RENAISSANCE TOUR by none other than Beyoncé! Her way of creating magic in motion shined the entire night as ballerinas gracefully worked the stage in custom drip by famed designer LaQuan Smith.

Take a look below for an exclusive on how the night went from Ebony’s perspective based on what she told us:

“I’m very proud of this. To be working with two icons — an individual and a company — makes it all feel like a dream come true to be honest. To bring this kind of sophistication to people that don’t get to see it all the time is wonderful. I feel like we get to elevate ourselves as a community. It’s been quite incredible to see trap music done with the dancers who don’t get to typically use that [Laughs]. The classical style of music is so traditional [for ballerinas], so to fuse that with some of the hip-hop that I like to listen to is nothing short of incredible.

First of all, there’s not many of us ever in a room; usually there’s only just one. For Grand Marnier and Future to want to bring all of these beautiful brown women together to feel powerful, seen, grace and grit is really wonderful. The fact they want to bridge the gap in the same way Marnier mixed cognac and orange liqueur to reinvent something, it allows these girls to have that same opportunity just by being on the stage. That feels like something honorable forever.”

— Ebony Williams, Emmy-winning choreographer

With the 10-year anniversary of Evol next year, in addition to his self-titled and Hndrxx in 2027, we can’t wait to see what Future comes up with next. Make sure we’re on the invite list, Pluto!

Take a look at more images from ‘DS2 REMIXED: THE BALLET‘ by Future and Grand Marnier at BAM in Brooklyn below:

