The Best Corn Mazes Near Cincinnati

These mazes offer adventure and bonding and they are really close to Cincinnati

Published on September 23, 2025

Fall arrives with crisp air and golden leaves in Cincinnati. Moreover, it brings thrilling corn mazes for families. These mazes offer adventure and bonding. Additionally, they pair with pumpkin patches and hayrides. However, choosing the best ones matters. Therefore, here are top picks for 2025.

agriculture, field planted with corn, summer day
Source: Hanna Shapialevich / Getty

Shaw Farms: A Massive Challenge

Shaw Farms in Milford boasts a 12-acre corn maze. First, it’s designed with GPS for intricate paths. Next, themes change yearly, like farming motifs. Furthermore, visitors navigate twisting trails under tall stalks. Consequently, it suits all ages. Enjoy pumpkins and hayrides nearby. Open weekends through October; admission around $10.

Blooms & Berries: Themed Delights

Located in Loveland, Blooms & Berries features two mazes. Specifically, a large one challenges adults with 2025’s Transcontinental Railroad theme. Meanwhile, a smaller version entertains kids. Thus, everyone finds fun. Plus, add train rides and berry picking. However, arrive early for crowds. Open daily; tickets start at $12.

Woman Enjoying a Pumpkin Patch on a Bright Sunny Day in Autumn
Source: Tatsiana Volkava / Getty

Irons Fruit Farm: Classic Escape

In Lebanon, Irons Fruit Farm delivers a huge, multi-level maze. For instance, paths wind through acres of corn. Additionally, difficulty varies by group. Therefore, it’s perfect for teams. Moreover, pair it with apple cider and donuts. Open weekends; entry about $8. As a result, it’s a Yelp favorite.

Burwinkel Farms: Family Nostalgia

Burwinkel Farms near Harrison offers simple yet joyful mazes. First, hayrides lead to the corn fields. Next, short paths delight young explorers. Furthermore, pick pumpkins afterward. Thus, it’s ideal for beginners. Also, farm animals add charm. Open Saturdays-Sundays; low-cost admission.

Neltner’s Farm: Scenic Views

In California, Ohio, Neltner’s provides a 7-acre maze with river overlooks. Specifically, trails twist amid harvest views. However, it’s family-oriented with events. Additionally, enjoy live music weekends. Therefore, it feels festive. Open through October; tickets $10.

Why Visit These Mazes?

In conclusion, Cincinnati’s corn mazes blend excitement and tradition. For example, they foster laughter and memories. Next time, grab boots and go. Finally, check websites for weather updates.

