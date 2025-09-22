Listen Live
Music

Jiah's Journey: From Heartbreak to Empowerment in Music

Jiah’s Journey: From Heartbreak to Empowerment in Music

Published on September 22, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Posted on the Corner Jiah
Source: Reach Media / Urban One

Independent artist Jiah offers an unfiltered look into her decade-long journey in the music industry. Moving beyond just promoting her latest work, Jiah delves into the heart of her artistic evolution, revealing a path marked by both struggle and self-discovery. She speaks on the crucial transition from making music therapeutically—a way to process heartbreak and life’s challenges—to embracing a more intentional, artistic approach with her upcoming album, Crying a Lot Less Lately (C.A.L.L.).

Jiah describes her unique artistic voice as “sultry but gangsta,” a blend of soft vulnerability and an undeniable Atlanta roughness that she channels to avoid “crashing out in real life.” This authenticity is the cornerstone of her craft, allowing her to transform deeply personal moments, like discovering infidelity at her own birthday party, into raw, relatable anthems like “What’s Not to Love.”


 

READ MORE STORIES:

Related Stories

For aspiring artists, Jiah’s story is a masterclass in resilience. She stresses the importance of navigating the industry without a major budget and the challenge of finding genuine support. Her most powerful advice is to “find your tribe”—the core group of people who believe in you before the success comes. Through her journey, Jiah has learned that her voice matters and people want to hear what she has to say. Her narrative is not just about making music; it’s about discovering your own power, owning your story, and realizing you are “the one.”

Jiah’s Journey: From Heartbreak to Empowerment in Music  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

More from 101.1 The Wiz
Trending
iOne Local Sales| CareSource - Adopt A Classroom 2025 | 2025-07-21
Contests

CareSource Adopt a Classroom

Music

Kierra Sheard Reflects on Life, Musical Collaboration and More

Entertainment

YK Osiris Opens Up About Personal Growth and Music Comeback

Pop Culture

The Lo’ Down: Tamar’s Health Scare, Klay’s Food Awakening & Rap Drama

Entertainment

Devale Ellis & Crystal Renee Hayslett Reflect on the Legacy of Malcolm Jamal Warner

Al Ahly FC v Inter Miami CF: Group A - FIFA Club World Cup 2025
16 Items
Entertainment

Streamer IShowSpeed Brings His 35-Day Tour Home to Cincinnati [VIDEOS]

Cincinnati Police Downtown
Crime

Is Violent Crime Down In Cincinnati?

Pop Culture

Jimalita Tillman Opens Up on $20M Lawsuit in Morning Hustle Exclusive

101.1 The Wiz

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close