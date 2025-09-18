Jay Electronica Double Parks Magic Carpet, Releases ‘Act II: The Patents Of Nobility (The Turn)’

Listen Live
Fans of Jay Electronica have heard a version of what was intended to be the New Orleans MC's debut album.

Jay Electronica has managed to captivate the ears of Hip-Hop fans over the course of his career, despite what some considered an erratic release schedule. Around the time of his debut album, A Written Testimony, in 2020, what was reported to be his debut album, Act II: The Patents Of Nobility (The Turn), leaked. However, the project has now been officially released to streaming services.

In the intentional fashion that Jay Electronica typically delivers his music, it appears that he’s found comfort in releasing Act II: The Patents Of Nobility (The Turn), although some are noting that the album sounds unfinished and unmixed in parts. What remains true, however, is the potency of the New Orleans rapper’s pen and how timeless his bars have remained despite the stop-start nature of his official releases.

Some might also note that 2010’s “Shiny Suit Theory” with Jay-Z, which also appears on A Written Testimony, shows up on Act II, and there appear to be a lot of empty spaces for more bars, but it could also be as Jay Electronica intended. It should be noted that this is the same project that was leaked in 2020, although it sounds like an engineer cleaned some of the sonics up a bit.

The release of Act II comes on the heels of the streaming service drop of the “Act I: Eternal Sunshine (the pledge)” single, also an older release from Jay Elec.

Check out Act II below.

