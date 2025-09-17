Listen Live
Marvel Cosmic Invasion Drops New Character Reveal Trailer

Black Panther & Ghost Rider Team Up To Take Down Thanos In Latest ‘Marvel Cosmic Invasion’ Character Reveal Trailer

Published on September 17, 2025

Published on September 17, 2025

Marvel Cosmic Invasion Drops New Character Reveal Trailer
Dotemu / Tribute Games / Marvel Cosmic Invasion

The roster of characters in the upcoming beat’em up, Marvel Cosmic Invasion, continues to grow.

Dotemu and Tribute Games dropped another character reveal trailer for its highly anticipated game, Marvel Cosmic Invasion, showing that Black Panther and Ghost Rider will also be in the expansive roster of playable heroes when the game drops. 

Joining the squad is the “Cosmic Version” of the Ghost Rider. As per the press release, this version of the chain-wielding, motorcycle-riding Spirit of Vengeance sees the entity take control of the body of The Punisher after he signed a pact to avenge Earth after Thanos blipped everyone away. 

Also, now on the team to take down Annihulus and even The Mad Titan is King T-Challa, aka deh Bleck Pantha, oops, we mean the Black Panther. 

Voice actor Brian Bloom will lend his voice to Ghost Rider, while James Mathis III will reprise the role of the Black Panther following his work in Marvel Rivals and the cartoon series, Avengers Assemble

Black Panther and Ghost Rider join Captain America, Wolverine, Spider-Man, Storm, Phyla-Vell, Venom, Nova, She-Hulk, Rocket Raccoon, Silver Surfer, and Beta Ray Bill.

Marvel Cosmic Invasion Still Has No Release Date

Marvel Cosmic Invasion still doesn’t have a release date, but we can only imagine that it’s coming soon. Tribute Games is treating this like the Avengers: Doomsday cast reveal, when they spent hours livestreaming chairs with their names being added.

We already got to preview the game at Summer Game Fest and were very impressed and eager to play the game in its entirety.

You can see more screens in the gallery below.

