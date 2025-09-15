Conservatives Blame Everyone Else For Charlie Kirk’s Alleged Killer

Source:

There is no doubt that it would have been a lot more convenient for MAGA conservatives if the man who shot and killed Charlie Kirk were a Muslim or a trans person, or an undocumented migrant, or just any old immigrant, or a Black gang banger, or just any old Black man. But 22-year-old Tyler Robinson, the man who has been arrested in connection with Kirk’s death, is a white Christian male who is from a conservative family and loves guns like conservative families love posing for Christmas photos with guns — and white right-wingers really don’t know what to do with that.

Two funny, interesting and completely predictable things happened the moment Robinson’s identity went public: white people immediately started arguing about whether he is a Democrat or a Republican, and white conservatives immediately started grasping at every straw they could reach (and I mean reeeeach) while holding tight to their narrative that “the left” caused Kirk’s death via divisive, violence-inciting rhetoric.

Now, since the internet has become a bottomless pit of ice-cold “hot takes” and caucasity-infused senselessness from the very moment Kirk’s death went viral, I decided to narrow things down to what I think are the most absurd reasons conservatives have come up with for why Robinson did what he allegedly did, starting with what appears to currently be the most popular theory…

Tyler Robinson went to college, and that’s where he was radicalized by “the left”

Here’s conservative journalist Mollie Hemingway demanding that colleges implement an affirmative action policy, complete with a Republican professor quota.

As we previously reported, Tyler Robinson attended Utah “Caucasians ‘R’Us” State University for all of one semester. Right-wing media talking heads are trying to convince us that, in a single semester at a more than 80% white college in the conservative state of Utah, Robinson was indoctrinated by leftist professors to the point where he concocted and executed a plot to assassinate a conservative podcaster who toured colleges, using prepared talking points in staged debate-style rap battles against freshmen.

In fact, if colleges across the nation are such huge liberal indoctrination camps, why do so many keep platforming Charlie Kirk? Is Utah Valley University not also a college? How about Ohio’s Kent State University, or Tennessee’s University of Memphis, where Kirk and his organization, Turning Point USA, hosted events featuring Kenosha Killer Kyle Rittenhouse? Granted, students protested the events at both colleges, but those so-called leftist brainwashing factories still allowed them to be scheduled.

Anyway, the “Robinson killed Kirk because he went to college” angle is so dumb it’s undeserving of any more of my bandwidth, so let’s move on to the next example of mealy-mouthed MAGA moronic-ness.

Somehow, this is Obama’s fault.

In today’s episode of Holy Sh*t, Why TF Is Megyn Kelly Still A Thing? Conservative commentator Megyn Kelly made a recent appearance on the conservative talk show “Paul Murray Live,” where she was asked her thoughts on Kirk’s killing, and, for whatever nonsensical reason, her first thought was: Thanks, Obama!

“We haven’t felt like ourselves since Barack Obama. He was such a slick snake. This affable guy wearing good suits and looked the part and sounded the part and dressed the part. But so divisive in his messaging,” Kelly said.

“He’s the one who started to inject race where no one had been doing it,” she continued. “He’s the one who started to use his pen in the phone to shove things down our throats that we didn’t want. He’s the one who shoved through an entitlement on our healthcare and our personal doctor visits that he promised he wouldn’t mess with, and he did, really hurting people and causing massive anger and open lies.”

First of all, this couldn’t be the same Megyn Kelly who vehemently defended blackface and stated emphatically that Jesus and Santa Claus are white and should only be depicted as white. Not the white woman who threw a whole Karen fit over California Sen. Laphonza Butler showing former VP Kamala Harris HBCU love, accusing literally anyone trying to “inject race” where it doesn’t belong.

Not even a month ago, Kelly was nodding along in agreement as Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene called Rep. Jasmine Crockett a “fraud” because Crockett is a Black woman who sounds like a Black woman when she speaks, which Greene, apparently, considers “fake” because Crockett has a college education. Kelly can’t go two straight weeks without having some kind of racist powwow with her tribe of barely closeted white supremacists, but somehow she thinks she’s in the position to accuse anyone of race-baiting, let alone Obama, who was on the receiving end of injected racism far more often than he ever publicly addressed race.

Obama spent eight years defending himself against allegations of being a socialist, communist, Marxist, Muslim, terrorist-sympathizing foreigner, to the point where he felt compelled to show two forms of his birth certificate to combat lies that he was ineligible to be president. As I’ve written before: “Obama wasn’t just the first Black president. He was the first president who was obligated to prove he was president, even after he was sworn in as president.”

Mind you, the fiercest cheerleader for the “birther” lie became president after Obama, which brings me to my next point:

Is Megyn Kelly really out here accusing Obama of being “divisive in his messaging” by spreading “open lies” in the age of President Donald Trump, the guy who loves lies, hates fact checkers, and regularly stays up until the wee hours of the morning posting insults and inflammatory rhetoric against any and everyone who opposes him?

Trump — the same Trump who once made a crude reference to Kelly’s menstrual cycle because he didn’t like a question she asked — inspired a domestic terrorist attack on the U.S. Capitol after spending months spreading the same 2020 election fraud propaganda that he is still currently perpetuating.

Hell, just recently, Trump was asked during a Fox News interview, “How do we fix this country? How do we come back together?” in the aftermath of Kirk’s death.

This was his response:

“I tell you something that is going to get me in trouble, but I couldn’t care less. The radicals on the right are radical because they don’t want to see crime … The radicals on the left are the problem – and they are vicious and horrible and politically savvy. They want men in women’s sports, they want transgender for everyone, they want open borders. The worst thing that happened to this country.”

But no — Obama was the “divisive” one.

Anyway, what’s next?

Oh yeah…

Some Black people liked Charlie Kirk.

When white conservatives aren’t coming up with weird, partisan explanations for Robinson’s alleged actions, they’re trying to deflect from allegations that Kirk was a rabid racist, which he demonstrably was. Eric Trump made an appearance on Fox News, where the president’s son seemed to conjure up a Black person out of thin air to claim as a (probably imaginary) Black friend of Kirk.

“As I was showing up to this studio, Maria, there was an older Jamaican man who came up to me…and said ‘Mr Trump, I’m very sorry about Charlie Kirk. He was an amazing Christian. I am Charlie Kirk,” Eric said.

*sigh*

This is just like that time Eric’s older brother, Donald Trump Jr., laughably claimed “African American” men regularly come up to him and call him their “hero.” Or that time Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene had an encounter on an airplane with an enthusiastic Trump supporter named “African American Muhammad.” (Like A Tribe Called Quest — you gotta say the whole thang.)

Anyway, this is also very dumb, so let’s move on to the last thing…

Tyler Robinson and “the radical left.”

I already hit on this point with Trump’s remarks, but to drive it home, here’s Charlie Kirk’s widow, Erika Kirk, making her first public remarks about her husband’s death, during which she took the time to send thinly-veiled threats to the “evil-doers” she appears to think are responsible.

“You have no idea the fire that you have ignited within this wife; the cries of this widow will echo around the world like a battle cry,” she said.

“They should all know this: if you thought that my husband’s mission was powerful before you have no idea, you have no idea what you just have unleashed across this entire country and this world.”

I’m sorry, but, is the “they” in the room with us?

So far, only one person stands accused of shooting and killing Charlie Kirk: Tyler Robinson.

In truth, there really isn’t enough available information to determine what Robinson’s motives were, let alone what his political and ideological leanings are. But even if there was — even if one could say for certain he was a MAGA-hating leftist, he still, as far as we know, planned and executed this killing all on his own.

Many people hated Kirk — because that’s what happens when a person crafts their entire public persona around being hateful — but only one person hated him enough to kill him.

Everything else is just the MAGA world taking a bad situation and making it worse by waging the very kind of war they’re accusing “the left” of inflaming, all because they can’t handle the fact that the man who killed Charlie Kirk was essentially one of theirs.

This call came from inside the house, period.

