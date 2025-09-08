Listen Live
Trending on the Timeline: Fat Joe & Sean Kingston

Fat Joe claims he's the realest rapper alive, while Sean Kingston appeals his 3.5-year prison sentence for fraud.

Published on September 8, 2025

Source: ione nicole thomas / IONE, VIA NICOLE THOMAS

Let’s get into what’s buzzing on the timeline. From bold claims by hip-hop legends to ongoing legal drama, here’s the tea you need.

First up, Fat Joe is making sure everyone knows where he stands in the rap game. The Bronx legend recently got on the mic to declare that he thinks he’s the “realest rapper ever lived,” putting himself right up there next to Tupac. You have to respect the confidence. In this game, you should feel like you’re the best to ever do it. Whether it’s being the best DJ or having the best radio show, that self-belief is key. So, we’re not mad at you, Fat Joe. It’s a Fendi fact that you should always bet on yourself.

In other news, the legal troubles for Sean Kingston are far from over. Just a few weeks after being sentenced to three and a half years in prison for a multimillion-dollar fraud scheme, Kingston is already fighting back. His legal team has officially filed an appeal, challenging the sentencing. Prosecutors say he scammed businesses out of millions by using fake documents to get luxury cars, jewelry, and more. Now it’s all in the hands of the appeals court to decide if he’ll catch a break or if he’ll have to do the time. We’ll be watching to see how this one plays out.


Trending on the Timeline: Fat Joe & Sean Kingston  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

