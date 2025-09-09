Listen Live
Civil Rights & Social Justice

Ohio Court Reinstates Lincoln Heights Daronce Daniels

Ohio Court Reinstates Lincoln Heights Councilman Daronce Daniels

The Ohio Court of Appeals has reinstated Councilman Daronce Daniels to the Lincoln Heights Council.

Published on September 9, 2025

After months of intense legal battles, the Ohio Court of Appeals has reinstated Councilman Daronce Daniels to the Lincoln Heights Council. Initially, Daniels faced removal due to alleged unpaid taxes, as stated in a letter from solicitor Deepak Desai on September 27, 2024. However, Daniels contested this, arguing the solicitor lacked authority to unilaterally remove an elected official. Consequently, his attorney challenged the decision, citing the village code requiring a council vote for such actions.

Daronce Daniels, left, who is a Village of Lincoln Heights coun
Source: The Washington Post / Getty

Community Support and Resilience

Meanwhile, Daniels, a dedicated councilman since 2017, received strong community backing. Residents, frustrated by council infighting, rallied behind him, emphasizing his commitment to Lincoln Heights. For instance, lifelong resident Syretha Brown praised Daniels as the only council member actively engaging with the community. Additionally, the chaotic October 28 council meeting highlighted public discontent with his potential ousting, further fueling support.

Court’s Decision and Future Implications

Ultimately, the Ohio Court of Appeals ruled in Daniels’ favor, affirming that only a council vote could remove him. Therefore, Daniels can now serve out his term, which extends another year and a half. Moreover, this decision reinforces the importance of due process in local governance. As a result, Daniels plans to attend the next council meeting, ready to continue his work. In conclusion, this victory not only restores Daniels but also strengthens community trust in fair leadership

