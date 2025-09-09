Ohio Governor Advocates for Primary Seatbelt Law

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine is pushing to make not wearing a seatbelt a primary offense. This change aims to reduce traffic fatalities. Currently, Ohio’s seatbelt law is secondary, meaning officers can only ticket for it alongside another violation. However, DeWine’s proposal could save lives by increasing seatbelt use.

Source: algre / Getty

Current Law and Its Limitations

Ohio’s seatbelt law allows fines of $30 for drivers and $20 for passengers. Yet, it’s a secondary offense. Officers cannot stop drivers solely for not buckling up. Consequently, Ohio’s seatbelt usage rate is only 85%, far below the national average of 91.2%. In 2024, 64% of crash fatalities involved unbelted individuals. These statistics highlight the need for change.

Why a Primary Offense Matters

DeWine’s plan, introduced as House Bill 536 in May 2024, allows police to stop unbelted drivers. Additionally, it makes failing to secure children in booster seats a primary offense. Supporters, like the Ohio State Highway Patrol, say primary laws increase seatbelt use by 5%. Furthermore, states with primary laws see 7% fewer driver deaths. Therefore, this change could significantly improve Ohio’s safety record.

Opposition and Challenges

However, some Republican lawmakers oppose the bill, citing personal freedom concerns. They argue individuals should choose to buckle up. Others worry about enforcement issues, like potential profiling during traffic stops. Despite these concerns, DeWine launched the “Hard Hitter” campaign to raise awareness. The campaign compares crash impacts to a linebacker’s tackle.

Moving Forward

Although House Bill 536 faces resistance, DeWine remains committed. Ohio is among 14 states with secondary seatbelt laws. Meanwhile, 35 states enforce primary laws, proving their effectiveness. As a result, supporters hope to align Ohio with safer standards. For now, the debate continues, balancing safety and freedom.