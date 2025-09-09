Frank Marzullo Returns to Cincinnati Mornings on WCPO 9

Source: Frank Marzullo / Frank Marzullo

Frank Marzullo is headed back to local morning TV, but this time you’ll find him on a different station.

WCPO 9 announced Friday that Marzullo will join Good Morning Tri-State as co-anchor alongside Kristen Skovira beginning in October.

Marzullo spent 17 years waking up viewers as the morning meteorologist on FOX19 before leaving the station abruptly in February. A non-compete kept him off Cincinnati airwaves for six months, so he filled in as a meteorologist at Cleveland’s WEWS and even started posting daily forecasts on his own Facebook page.

Now, he’s making a full pivot from weather to news. At FOX19, he co-hosted the Now Xtra at 9AM for years, mixing interviews and news with his forecasts, so the shift isn’t totally unfamiliar.

“I’ve been telling weather stories for years, and when I’m out people would always suggest, ‘Why don’t you do a story on this?’ It’ll be nice to connect with communities again in a different way,” Marzullo said.

Jennifer Ketchmark will remain WCPO’s morning meteorologist, with traffic anchor KJ Jacobs. Marzullo steps into the role left open when Adrian Whitsett moved to evenings earlier this year.

“Frank is well-known, respected and connected in the Cincinnati community,” said Jeff Brogan, Channel 9 vice president and general manager. “His built-in trust fits in well with our Good Morning Tri-State team and will show up in his anchoring and reporting.”



