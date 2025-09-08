Get The Look: Ciara’s Flowing Ponytail, GloRilla’s Flawless Face, Olandria’s Glow

Listen Live
Get The Look: Ciara's Flowing Ponytail At The 2025 VMAs

Recreate your favorite looks from the 2025 VMAs using these products.

Published on September 8, 2025

2025 MTV Video Music Awards
Source: Udo Salters / Getty

The 2025 MTV Video Music Awards went down last night at the red carpet was full of fun and flirty looks from our favorite celebs. From Ciara’s sleek ponytail to Olandria’s radiant glow, keep scrolling for how you can create some of the best looks from the night.

Ciara’s Ponytail At The VMAs

Ciara teamed up with celebrity stylist Davontae Washington Creme of Nature to achieve her flawless look. “For the first part of the day, I tucked Ciara’s natural hair into a neat bun so she could support her husband at his football game before the VMAs. Later, we elevated the look by adding a ponytail extension, and the transition was flawless thanks to how soft, moisturized, and healthy the products kept her hair. The Creme of Nature lineup really delivered, making it easy to create a style that lasted all day without losing its shine or smoothness,” said Washington.

  1. The look started with a fresh, clean base using Creme of Nature Argan Oil from Morocco Sulfate-Free Moisture & Shine Shampoo ($5) followed by the Intensive Conditioning Treatment ($5). This combo helps deeply cleanse while restoring moisture, leaving the hair soft, smooth, and manageable before styling.
  2. After rinsing, the Argan Oil from Morocco Perfect 7 Leave-In Treatment ($9) and Strength & Shine Leave-In Conditioner ($6) helped lock in hydration and protect the hair from heat. These products give the perfect foundation to work on, keeping the strands conditioned and easy to manipulate.
  3. After blow drying and sectioning the hair,  the Argan Oil from Morocco Perfect Edges ($6) was appliedto give her a clean, polished hairline. 
  4. To seal the look, the Argan Oil from Morocco Anti-Humidity Gloss & Shine Mist ($9) added an extra layer of shine and kept the style frizz-free.

GloRilla Glows Thanks To Danessa Myricks

2025 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
Source: TheStewartofNY / Getty

GloRilla hit the VMAs carpet in a cute Helen Anthony look with flawless makeup by makeup artist Sadai Banks. Check out the products she used:

Skin

Face

Eyes

Olandria’s Aura At The VMAs

2025 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
Source: Jamie McCarthy / Getty

“Love Island” star Olandria is that girl and she continues to elevate. The reality TV beauty and real-life Barbie hit up the VMAs glistening in a sultry red gown.

Get The Look:

Celebrity MUA Kenya Alexis teamed up with Vaseline using their new Vaseline Glazed & Glisten Gel Oils. For Olandria’s VMAs glam, Kenya Alexis finished the look with Vaseline’s Glazed & Glisten Gel Oil in Golden Hour Glow. This nourishing blend of ultra-hydrating lipids and pure cocoa butter was smoothed onto her décolleté, arms, and legs to create a radiant, goddess-like shimmer that caught the light beautifully on the red carpet. The lightweight formula melted into the skin effortlessly, leaving behind a luminous glow without any greasiness.

Products Used

  1. Vaseline Glazed & Glisten Gel Oil in Golden Hour Glowdelivers a head-turning radiance, ideal for highlighting the décolleté, shoulders, and legs with a luminous, spotlight-ready finish.
  2. The Sunlit Glow shade adds a peachy-champagne sheen while providing the same indulgent Vanilla Cocoa fragrance and long-lasting hydration.

Get The Look: Ciara’s Flowing Ponytail, GloRilla’s Flawless Face, Olandria’s Glow  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

