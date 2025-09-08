Listen Live
Health

Kissing Bugs Lurk in Ohio: Unraveling the Chagas Mystery

Kissing bugs, scientifically known as triatomine bugs, do exist in Ohio. However, their presence is relatively uncommon

Published on September 8, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Kissing bugs, scientifically known as triatomine bugs, do exist in Ohio. However, their presence is relatively uncommon. According to The Ohio State University, these insects are not widespread in the state. Instead, they are more prevalent in warmer regions like Central and South America. Nevertheless, Ohio’s climate can support these bugs in certain areas. Specifically, they are found in wooded or rural environments. Consequently, residents may occasionally encounter them, especially during warmer months.

Blood sample for Chagas disease test.
Source: Md Zakir Mahmud / Getty

Understanding Chagas Disease

Kissing bugs are notorious for transmitting Chagas disease, caused by the parasite Trypanosoma cruzi. This disease can lead to serious health issues, including heart and digestive problems. Fortunately, Chagas disease is not common in Ohio. In fact, cases are extremely rare, as the parasite is not frequently found in local kissing bug populations. Therefore, the risk of contracting Chagas in Ohio remains low. However, awareness is still crucial for residents.

Why the Risk Is Low

Several factors contribute to the low incidence of Chagas in Ohio. First, kissing bugs in the state rarely carry the parasite. Additionally, the bugs prefer feeding on animals rather than humans. As a result, human bites are uncommon. Moreover, Ohio’s colder climate limits the bugs’ population growth. Consequently, widespread transmission of Chagas is unlikely.

Rhodnius(kissing bug )
Source: Jayantibhai Movaliya / Getty

Staying Safe in Ohio

Although the risk is minimal, precautions are wise. For example, residents should seal homes to prevent bug entry. Furthermore, checking bedding and outdoor areas can reduce encounters. In conclusion, while kissing bugs exist in Ohio, Chagas disease remains rare, ensuring low public health concern.

Related Tags

Getty Ohio Ohio State University

More from 101.1 The Wiz
Trending
iOne Local Sales| CareSource - Adopt A Classroom 2025 | 2025-07-21
Contests

CareSource Adopt a Classroom

Music

Kierra Sheard Reflects on Life, Musical Collaboration and More

Wings
Food & Drink

Cincinnati Wing Week: $8 Deals Across the City

Fanatics Super Bowl Party
20 Items
Entertainment

20 Photos of Ja’Marr Chase’s GF Deja Nicole Hiott

JANELLE MONAE WINNING WEEKEND CINCINNATI
Contests

Win Tickets to See Janelle Monae!

broken glass on a black background, glass broken into many pieces, closeup
News

SUV Crashes Into Baru, Three Hospitalized [WATCH]

10 Items
News

GYATT: Coi Leray Shows Off Her Post-Partum Booty

Celebrity

Miss Lawrence: HIV Awareness, Hollywood Insights, and Keeping It Real

101.1 The Wiz

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close