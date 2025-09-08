SUV Crashes Into Baru, Three Hospitalized [WATCH]

Source: ligora / Getty

A car slammed into Baru restaurant Downtown early Saturday morning, sending three people to the hospital and leaving the popular spot temporarily closed.

Cincinnati fire officials say crews were called to the corner of 6th and Race streets around 3:45AM. Assistant Fire Chief Matt Flagler said three people were taken to UC Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, including two who were seriously hurt. One person had to be freed from a red SUV using extraction tools.

Security video shows the dramatic moment the vehicle plowed through Baru’s front, ruining the patio area and shattering glass. Seconds later, people can be seen climbing out of the SUV and onto the sidewalk, with bystanders rushing to help. At one point, a man smashed through the back windshield with a chair to pull someone to safety. Watch here:

Fire Chief Flagler said two vehicles may have been drag racing or involved in some kind of altercation when one struck another, sending it crashing into Baru’s patio.

“It was really crowded there that night,” Flagler said. “That could have been devastating. Luckily, there were no other injuries on the sidewalk or anything like that.”

Baru confirmed in a statement that no staff or guests were hurt and announced it will remain closed temporarily.

This is the second time in less than a year that a car has crashed into Baru’s front entrance, the last incident happened in November.



