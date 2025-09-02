Listen Live
Entertainment

Post Malone Hits the Runway: Redefines Western Chic in Paris

Austin Post, the clothing line by Post Malone

Published on September 2, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Austin Post Runway Show
Source: Kristy Sparow / Getty Images

Under the gilded ceilings of the Hôtel de Bourdon – Maison Pozzo di Borgo, a new chapter in Post Malone’s creative journey unfolded. The rapper, known for his chart-topping hits and eclectic style, stepped into the world of fashion with the debut of his namesake label, Austin Post. The Parisian air buzzed with anticipation as the first collection, aptly titled At First Light, took center stage.

The runway was a tapestry of contrasts—models clad in rugged denim, turquoise accents, and intricately designed boots from Texas-based Lucchese Bootmaker. Each piece told a story, blending the raw authenticity of Dallas’ western heritage with the sun-soaked spirit of the Southwest. It was a love letter to Post Malone’s roots, from the ranches of Texas to the serene mountains of Utah, reimagined through the lens of Americana luxury.

“This is more than fashion,” Post Malone shared backstage, his signature smile lighting up the room. “It’s a soulful extension of who I am—a celebration of where I’ve been and where I’m going.”

The collection’s debut marked a pivotal moment, not just for the artist but for the fashion world. It was a bold step forward, merging music, culture, and design into a cohesive narrative. As the final model walked the runway, applause erupted, echoing through the historic halls. Post Malone had done it again—this time, not with a melody, but with a vision stitched into every seam.

The world of Austin Post had arrived, and it was just the beginning.

Post Malone Hits the Runway: Redefines Western Chic in Paris  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

More from 101.1 The Wiz
Trending
iOne Local Sales| CareSource - Adopt A Classroom 2025 | 2025-07-21
Contests

CareSource Adopt a Classroom

Celebrity

Miss Lawrence: HIV Awareness, Hollywood Insights, and Keeping It Real

2024 Cincinnati Music Festival presented by P&G
Entertainment

2025 Cincinnati Music Festival Lineup Announced

Fanatics Super Bowl Party
20 Items
Entertainment

20 Photos of Ja’Marr Chase’s GF Deja Nicole Hiott

Brandy & Monica The Boy is Mine Cincinnati Graphics
Entertainment

Brandy & Monica: The Boy is Mine Tour

Music

Kierra Sheard Reflects on Life, Musical Collaboration and More

UPDATED Jeezy Register to Win Cincinnati
Contests

Win a Date Night to Jeezy!

Entertainment

Tamar Braxton’s Near-Death Blackout And Tips On Staying Safe

101.1 The Wiz

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close