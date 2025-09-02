Why We’re Still Obsessed With Mýa’s Timeless Beauty at the 2025 Caribbean Music Awards

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

When Mýa hit the red carpet at the 2025 Caribbean Music Awards, she reminded us why her beauty and style remain unmatched. Decades after first setting the standard for R&B glamour, Sis is still glowing, still relevant, and still giving us looks that we love.

Mýa is the queen of “drinking your water and minding your business.” She is the standard for timeless beauty, and we are loving the looks she brought to Brooklyn during the Caribbean awards.

So, let’s get into all of the details.

Mýa Gives Goddess Energy At The 2025 Caribbean Awards

Mýa arrived at the red carpet in a floor-sweeping ombré gown in golden yellow that melted into rich sunset shades of orange and plum. The draped silhouette hugged her curves, while the dramatic sleeves added regal flow with every step she took on the carpet. She accessorized with a stack of bangles in gold, amber, and ivory and balanced the look with a sculptural bronze clutch.

The “Case of the Ex” singer’s look was equally flawless. She rocked long, auburn goddess twists styled into a half-braid, half-loose cascade that highlighted her features and gave her look a sultry island flair. For makeup, she kept her melanin glowing. She wore bronze highlights, a soft nude lip, and bold lashes.

Source: Claude Yao Sahi/Johnny Nunez / Getty

While glowing on the carpet, she spoke with Billboard and teased her new album. (Look out for that!) Mya also opened up about her love for Caribbean music, saying that she loves the joy and energy in the Caribbean song.

Style Switch Up: Get Details On Mýa’s 2025 Caribbean Awards Show Look

Inside the show, she switched into a fiery coral version of the gown. Who doesn’t love an awards show style switch-up? Why have one look when you can slay in two?

Mya paired her second look with her chunky gold bracelets and oversized hoop earrings. Both looks struck the perfect balance between R&B glam and Caribbean spice.

Every time Mýa graces a red carpet, she reminds us that 90s R&B style isn’t just relevant – it’s still setting trends. She remains beautiful and unbothered, living her best life, prioritizing wellness, dance, and music, while effortlessly slaying the girls on the carpet.

Why We’re Still Obsessed With Mýa’s Timeless Beauty At The 2025 Caribbean Music Awards was originally published on hellobeautiful.com