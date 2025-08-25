Listen Live
Lil Nas X Faces 4 Felony Charges After Bizarre LAPD Encounter

Lil Nas X arrested, faces 4 felony charges after bizarre encounter with LAPD.

Published on August 25, 2025

US-ENTERTAINMENT-JUSTICE-LIL NAS X
Source: FREDERIC J. BROWN / Getty

Lil Nas X, born Montero Lamar Hill, faces serious legal consequences after a bizarre incident early Friday morning in Los Angeles.

Officers found the 26-year-old rapper and singer, best known for his breakout hit “Old Town Road,” walking naked on Ventura Boulevard in the Studio City neighborhood. When officers approached him, he allegedly charged at them, which led to his arrest. Authorities initially suspected a drug overdose and transported him to a hospital before booking him into jail.

On Monday, prosecutors charged Lil Nas X with four felonies: three counts of battery on a police officer and one count of resisting an executive officer. He will appear for arraignment later today.

Representatives for the artist have not responded to requests for comment.

This incident marks a troubling chapter in the life of the Grammy-nominated artist, who previously faced health challenges, including a recent hospitalization for partial facial paralysis. Fans and industry peers eagerly await further developments as the legal process unfolds.

was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

