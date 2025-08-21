Listen Live
Lil Nas X Hospitalized After Bizarre Morning Stroll in L.A.

Lil Nas X Hospitalized After Bizarre Stroll in L.A.

Published on August 21, 2025

36th Annual GLAAD Media Awards - Arrivals
Source: Gilbert Flores / Getty

Lil Nas X was taken to the hospital after a strange scene unfolded in Los Angeles early Thursday morning.

Video obtained by TMZ shows the “Old Town Road” rapper strutting down Ventura Boulevard around 4AM, dressed only in underwear and white cowboy boots. In the video, he is seen placing an orange traffic cone on his head and telling people he was on his way to a party.

Several Studio City residents who spotted him in the street thought the situation was odd and eventually called police. According to TMZ, when LAPD arrived, Lil Nas X allegedly charged at them before being restrained and placed in handcuffs. Paramedics on the scene treated the incident as a possible overdose and transported him to a hospital.

Authorities say the rapper could still face charges, but for now, he remains hospitalized. His team has not yet released a statement.


