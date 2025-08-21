Lil Nas X Hospitalized After Bizarre Stroll in L.A.

Source: Gilbert Flores / Getty

Lil Nas X was taken to the hospital after a strange scene unfolded in Los Angeles early Thursday morning.

Video obtained by TMZ shows the “Old Town Road” rapper strutting down Ventura Boulevard around 4AM, dressed only in underwear and white cowboy boots. In the video, he is seen placing an orange traffic cone on his head and telling people he was on his way to a party.

RELATED: Lil Nas X Says Half His Face “Lost Control,” Is Currently Hospitalized

Several Studio City residents who spotted him in the street thought the situation was odd and eventually called police. According to TMZ, when LAPD arrived, Lil Nas X allegedly charged at them before being restrained and placed in handcuffs. Paramedics on the scene treated the incident as a possible overdose and transported him to a hospital.

Authorities say the rapper could still face charges, but for now, he remains hospitalized. His team has not yet released a statement.



Black Queens Rule the Big Screen in Sci-Fi Thriller “Run”

Lemuel Plummer Talks Zeus Network’s Rise In Reality TV

Ja’Marr Chase Signs with Fabletics Ahead of 2025 Season

Suspect in Mt. Washington Triple Homicide Identified

Social Media Influencer Rolling Ray Passes Away at 28

Dame Dash Responds To Cam’ron, Killa Responds In Pure Petty

Jermaine Dupri Crowned Billboard’s Top R&B/Hip-Hop Producer of the 21st Century

Emory University Announces End Of DEI Programs Amid Trump Crackdown

Drake Finally Addresses The Plastic Surgery Rumor, “They Call Me BBL Drizzy”

Clifton Powell And Rejecting Gay Roles: Integrity Or Internal?