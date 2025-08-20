The Lo’ Down: Tamar’s Health Scare, Klay’s Food Awakening & Rap Drama

Source: Creative Services / Reach Media





Tamar Braxton’s Frightening Ordeal

The show opened with serious concern for Tamar Braxton, who shocked fans by revealing on social media that she “almost died Sunday.” The R&B star was found in a pool of blood with severe facial injuries, including a fractured nose, lost teeth, and mobility issues. What makes this situation even more unsettling is that Tamar herself doesn’t know what happened to her. The hosts, who had just spoken to her the day before, expressed their disbelief and sent prayers her way while promising to keep fans updated.

Klay Thompson Gets Schooled on Catfish and Spaghetti

In lighter news, NBA star Klay Thompson became the internet’s latest meme after discovering fish and spaghetti was actually a thing. The Golden State Warriors player, clearly amazed, called it “the best thing I’ve ever tasted” and raved about his new favorite meal: catfish, spaghetti, and Hawaiian rolls with “red sauce.” The hosts couldn’t help but roast Thompson for his privileged food awakening, with one joking “you don’t got no down south family” and calling out his use of “red sauce” instead of marinara.

Hip-Hop’s Loyalty Lines

Recent debates in hip-hop have focused on Fat Joe’s stance toward Gunna, following ongoing snitching allegations within the community. Although Fat Joe has admitted that Gunna’s latest album is “fire” and that he “loves it,” he refuses to say Gunna’s name, drawing attention to lingering loyalty conflicts. Many have pointed out the double standards at play, such as Fat Joe’s collaborations with R. Kelly, sparking a broader conversation about street codes, musical appreciation, and whether personal allegiances should outweigh the enjoyment of good music.

