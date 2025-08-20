Cincinnati Wing Week: $8 Deals Across the City
Cincinnati is putting the spotlight on everybody’s favorite snack: the chicken wing.
Wing Week is back through Sunday, August 24th, with more than 50 restaurants offering $8 wing specials.
Arnold’s Bar & Grill is also hosting its infamous “Wings of Death Challenge.” The goal: eat 12 wings drenched in ghost pepper and Da Bomb Beyond Insanity sauce in under 12 minutes. Finish it, and you walk away with a custom Jason Snell T-shirt and the bragging rights that come with it.
For the dedicated wing fans, the Cincinnati Wing Week app lets you check in at each spot. Whoever racks up the most visits this week wins $500 in local restaurant gift cards.
Click here for the official wing week website.
Here’s the full list of participating restaurants:
- Aces Pickleball Bar + Grill
- Agave & Rye
- Anderson Township Pub
- Arnold’s Bar & Grill
- Bandito Food Park + Cantina
- Banh Lao Thai
- Barleycorn’s
- Beards & Bellies
- Blind Squirrel
- Blondie’s Sports Bar & Grill
- Bristol’s Burgers
- Bucketheads
- By Golly’s
- Cork N Crust
- Cowboy Sally’s Texas BBQ
- deSha’s American Tavern
- Dickmann’s Sports Barn & Brew
- Dingle House
- Fiona’s
- Four Mile Pig
- Free Parking Bar
- Fretboard Brewing Company
- Hawkers Alley
- Highgrain Brewing
- Incline Smoke Shack
- Joella’s Hot Chicken
- JTaps Sports Bar & Grill
- L’Burg
- Lalo Chino Latino
- Little Miami Brewing Company
- Lucious Q
- Ludlow Garage
- Madtree Brewing Co.
- Mercer Social House
- Moerlein Lager House
- Mt. Carmel Brewing Company
- Nicholson’s Fine Food & Whiskey
- O’Bryon’s Bar & Grill
- Oakley Pub & Grill
- Phat Banh Mi
- Pho Lang Thang
- Quan Hapa
- Redwine & Co
- RJ BBQ
- Sea Cuisine Food Truck
- Samuel Adams Cincinnati Taproom
- Slatts Pub & Grill
- Smoke Justis
- Hi-Mark
- The Hilltop
- The Works Pizza Co.
- Voodoo Brewpub West Chester
- Wandering Monsters
- Wings and Rings
-
Win $250 in Back 2 School Cash!
-
Miss Lawrence: HIV Awareness, Hollywood Insights, and Keeping It Real
-
CareSource Adopt a Classroom
-
2025 Cincinnati Music Festival Lineup Announced
-
Kierra Sheard Reflects on Life, Musical Collaboration and More
-
20 Photos of Ja'Marr Chase’s GF Deja Nicole Hiott
-
The Lo’Down with Lore’l: Kanye West Pops Up in Diddy’s Court Drama, Reginae Defends Lil Wayne
-
Island Frydays is Making a Comeback