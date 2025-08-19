FDA Issues Alert For Radio Active Shrimp Sold in Ohio

The FDA issued a critical alert about potential Cesium-137 contamination in Great Value raw frozen shrimp sold at Walmart. Imported from Indonesia’s PT. Bahari Makmur Sejati, these products may pose health risks. Consequently, Ohio consumers, among those in 13 states, must act swiftly to protect themselves. The affected shrimp, with lot codes 8005540-1, 8005538-1, and 8005539-1 (best by March 15, 2027), were distributed to Walmart stores, including Ohio locations.

Health Risks and Consumer Action

Cesium-137, a radioactive isotope, increases cancer risk with repeated low-dose exposure. Although no contaminated shrimp has entered U.S. commerce, the FDA advises discarding or returning these products immediately. For Ohio residents, this means checking freezers for the specified lots. Moreover, the FDA notes that while the detected levels (68 Bq/kg) are below the 1200 Bq/kg threshold, long-term exposure could harm health. Therefore, Ohioans should contact healthcare providers if they suspect exposure.

Impact on Ohio’s Seafood Supply Chain

Ohio, is part of the affected states, faces heightened scrutiny of its seafood supply. The contamination, detected in shipping containers at U.S. ports, highlights vulnerabilities in global seafood chains. As a result, the FDA is collaborating with Customs and Indonesian regulators to trace the issue. Meanwhile, Walmart’s recall underscores the urgency for Ohio consumers to stay vigilant.

Moving Forward

Ohio shoppers should verify purchases and follow FDA guidelines. Additionally, this incident emphasizes the need for stricter import oversight. By staying informed, Ohioans can ensure safer food choices