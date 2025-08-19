Happy National Potato Day: Cincinnati’s Potato Preference

On National Potato Day, a poll revealed America’s top homemade potato dishes: mashed potatoes lead, followed by potato salad, with baked potatoes trailing. But what about Cincinnati? Let’s explore the city’s favorite potato dish and Ohio’s rich potato history.

Cincinnati’s Potato Preference

In Cincinnati, mashed potatoes likely reign supreme, mirroring the national trend. Local eateries, serve garlic mashed potatoes that steal the show with their creamy, cloud-like texture. However, Cincinnati’s unique culinary scene, influenced by German immigrants, also elevates dishes like potato pancakes, often paired with sauerkraut or goetta. Additionally, the “German sundae” mashed potatoes topped with cheese, bacon, sour cream, and sauerkraut shines at events like the Sauerkraut Festival. While mashed potatoes dominate, potato pancakes hold a special place in Cincinnati’s heart due to its cultural roots.

Ohio’s Potato Legacy

Ohio’s potato history is deep-rooted. Although not a top potato-growing state like Idaho, Ohio has been a potato chip powerhouse since 1895, when William Tappenden built the nation’s first chip factory in Cleveland. Today, Ohio ranks second in U.S. potato chip production, home to brands like Grippo’s, a Cincinnati favorite since 1919, and Mikesell’s, the oldest U.S. chip company, started in Dayton in 1910. Moreover, Portage County was a major potato producer from 1855, celebrated today at the Mantua Potato Festival. Despite declining potato farming due to land development, Ohio’s chip industry thrives, with companies like Conn’s and Ballreich’s delighting locals.

A Spud-Tacular Tradition

Transitioning from farm to table, Ohio’s potato legacy lives on through festivals and beloved brands. Cincinnati’s love for mashed potatoes, paired with its German-inspired dishes, reflects both national tastes and local flair. Meanwhile, Ohio’s potato chip dominance ensures the state remains a snack food leader.