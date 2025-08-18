Listen Live
Pop Culture

Denzel Washington Calls Out Sports Media

Trending on the Timeline: Denzel Washington Calls Out Sports Media

Denzel Washington blasts sports media “opinionaires” for critiques without experience. Full story now on Posted On The Corner.

Published on August 18, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Trending on The Timeline Cover
Source: ione nicole thomas / IONE, VIA NICOLE THOMAS


Denzel Washington dropped some real talk on the state of sports media, and, as expected, he didn’t hold back.

The iconic actor coined the term “opinionaires” to describe the current wave of commentators flooding sports media. According to him, too many of these so-called experts are people who have never played the game but love criticizing those who have. “Those who can’t, talk about those who can,” Denzel remarked. “Those who haven’t [played] don’t know what they’re talking about. Period. Come get in the gym with me; let’s find out!” Now, that’s the energy we didn’t know we needed!

Related Stories

But Denzel didn’t stop there. He bluntly added that some people in media just need to “shut up.” Yes, Uncle Denzel said it, and honestly, we’ve all been thinking it. The Oscar-winning actor has become somewhat of an OG voice lately, keeping it real on everything from Hollywood to headlines, and now, the world of sports.

Fans are here for Denzel’s unfiltered opinions, with many hoping he’ll start a podcast to share even more of his wisdom. Could you imagine a weekly mic drop from Uncle D? The streets would be talking.

Until that happens, though, Denzel remains a voice of reason we can count on to call it as he sees it. Catch more trending takes like this on DJ Misses’ feed over at Posted On The Corner.

Trending on the Timeline: Denzel Washington Calls Out Sports Media  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

More from 101.1 The Wiz
Trending
iOne Local Sales| CareSource - Adopt A Classroom 2025 | 2025-07-21
Contests

CareSource Adopt a Classroom

Celebrity

Miss Lawrence: HIV Awareness, Hollywood Insights, and Keeping It Real

2024 Cincinnati Music Festival presented by P&G
Entertainment

2025 Cincinnati Music Festival Lineup Announced

Music

Kierra Sheard Reflects on Life, Musical Collaboration and More

Wings
Food & Drink

Cincinnati Wing Week: $8 Deals Across the City

Fanatics Super Bowl Party
20 Items
Entertainment

20 Photos of Ja’Marr Chase’s GF Deja Nicole Hiott

Music

KenTheMan Opens Up About Love, Independence & Taking Over Hip-Hop

UPDATED Jeezy Register to Win Cincinnati
Contests

Win a Date Night to Jeezy!

101.1 The Wiz

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close