Regina Hall & Anna Faris Return For Wayans Brothers’ Next ‘Scary Movie’

Source: Mark Mainz / Getty

Comedy queens Regina Hall and Anna Faris are officially suiting back up as Brenda and Cindy in the Wayans Brothers’ long-awaited reboot of the Scary Movie franchise. Read more about the revival inside.

Deadline reports the duo is reuniting with Keenen Ivory, Shawn, and Marlon Wayans for the first time in nearly two decades, bringing fans a brand-new, original script that promises to resurrect the outrageous parody energy that defined early 2000s comedy.

“We can’t wait to bring Brenda and Cindy back to life and be reunited with our great friends Keenen, Shawn and Marlon,” Hall and Faris said in a joint statement to Deadline. “Three men we’d literally die for (in Brenda’s case, again).”

The project is gearing up for an October shoot, with Paramount setting a global theatrical release date of June 12, 2026. The revival comes at a perfect time. With the horror market oversaturated, the return of a fearless spoof like Scary Movie could give audiences exactly the laugh break they’ve been craving.

The upcoming installment will mark the sixth Scary Movie film. The franchise, which has grossed nearly $900 million worldwide, originally launched in 2000 and shattered records as one of the highest-grossing R-rated horror comedies of all time. Keenen Ivory Wayans directed the first two films, with Marlon and Shawn co-writing and starring. This revival will bring the trio back together, joined by producer Rick Alvarez.

Michael Tiddes is set to direct. He’s a longtime Wayans collaborator who helmed A Haunted House, Naked, and Sextuplets. Miramax’s Jonathan Glickman, Alexandra Loewy, and Thomas Zadra are on board as executive producers.

Hall continues to stack an impressive resume beyond comedy. She’s starring in Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another alongside Leonardo DiCaprio and Sean Penn, set for release this September. She also recently signed onto Peacock’s The Five Star Weekend. Meanwhile, Faris, who broke out in the original Scary Movie films, has since headlined The House Bunny, Mom, and cult favorite Smiley Face. She will next appear in Spa Weekend.

Marlon Wayans teased the casting on Instagram, exciting fans of the franchise with the official return of Brenda and Cindy. Hall and Faris portrayed two of the most beloved and quotable parody characters of the 2000s.

With the Wayans Brothers steering the ship once again and Hall and Faris back in the mix, the upcoming Scary Movie promises to serve nostalgia, ridiculousness, and social commentary all wrapped in a bloody, hilarious bow.

Check out Marlon’s post below:

