KenTheMan Opens Up About Love, Independence & Taking Over Hip-Hop

Houston’s finest, KenTheMan, arrived fresh off her sold-out tour, the rising rap star gets real about her journey from performing for 5 people to selling out venues nationwide.

From performing for five people to selling out venues nationwide, KenTheMan’s journey embodies pure hustle. “It’s crazy because it was actually a guy that just came to one of my shows… he was there when I was performing for five people,” she shared, reflecting on her growth. “Now they all know I’m promoting it… they need to turn my notifications on.”

The conversation took an unexpected turn when asked about her dating life. After initially claiming she “hates” men, KenTheMan dropped a bombshell: “I’m so in love.” The revelation sparked immediate curiosity as she confirmed she’s been in a relationship since March with someone outside the industry. “This is the first person that kind of, like, slowed me down and, like, let me get to know him.”

KenTheMan also addressed the freedom of independence versus major label constraints. “My favorite thing about being independent is that I can wake up and I can just be like, you know what? This will fit here,” she explained. “Sometimes I woke up and dropped ‘First’ and it’s like, now it’s my biggest song.”

The Houston native kept it real about her lyrical prowess, stating, “I like lyrics. Like, I’m really big on lyrics. And then I try to even make them fun too, because I’m big on fun.” She revealed her dream collaboration would be with Lil Wayne, calling him her “legend.”





When discussing her alter ego, she explained, “It’s a good representation of, like, my music and my ego and, like, how I maybe be disrespectful.”



Looking ahead, KenTheMan hinted at revisiting her “304” era while continuing her 16-city tour. With her “Kind of Famous” project making noise and genuine vulnerability shining through, she’s proving she’s more than kind of famous – she’s the real deal.





