Glass Contamination in Ohio Coffee Urgent FDA Recalls

Dollar General announced a recall of Clover Valley 8-ounce Instant Coffee due to potential glass contamination.

Published on August 18, 2025

Clover Valley Instant Coffee Recall

Dollar General announced a recall of Clover Valley 8-ounce Instant Coffee due to potential glass contamination. This recall affects three lots (L-5163, L-5164, L-5165) with best-by dates of December 13 and 14, 2026. Sold between July 9 and July 21, 2025, in 48 states, including Ohio, the coffee poses serious health risks. Ingesting glass fragments can cause injuries like mouth lacerations or intestinal damage. Consequently, the FDA advises consumers to discard the product immediately. Customers can contact Dollar General at 1-888-309-9030 or customercare@dollargeneral.com for a full refund. So far, no injuries have been reported, but Ohio coffee drinkers should check their pantries for UPC 876941004069.

New Mexico Pinon Coffee Recall

Similarly, New Mexico Pinon Coffee issued a recall for its Dark Pinon Single Serve Cups on July 25, 2025. The recall, prompted by undeclared milk allergens, affects products sold nationwide, including Ohio. Consuming these cups could trigger severe allergic reactions in sensitive individuals. Affected lot numbers include 24-001 through 24-365, with best-by dates from January to December 2026. Ohioans with milk allergies should avoid these products and contact Pinon Coffee for refunds. This recall underscores the importance of checking labels for allergens.

Snapchill Coffee Recalls

Additionally, a July 2025 recall of Snapchill canned coffee impacted Ohio. The FDA cited potential botulinum toxin contamination due to improper processing. Sold at various Ohio retailers, these products pose a risk of botulism, a severe illness. Consumers should discard affected cans or return them for refunds. This recall, like the others, highlights ongoing safety concerns in the coffee industry.

