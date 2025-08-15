‘Cooking, Cleaning, & Mothering’: Halle Berry Celebrates 59th Birthday With The Classiest Clapback

Source: David Becker / Getty

Halle Berry turned 59 today, but gave us a gift. The timeless beauty reminded everyone that grown women are not to be played with. And that we have no problem dropping a soft read when necessary.

On August 14, Halle dropped a birthday carousel filled with celebration, sunshine, and subtle smoke. Pictures included close-ups on a boat with her skin glowing; a playful shot of her lying back, toes pinching the stem of a wine glass; a cozy bed pic with her boyfriend Van Hunt; that sleek, sculpted swimsuit silhouette; a snapshot of an envelope addressed “mom”; a chocolate cake; and a flirty close-up with a flower.

While we love getting a peek into Halle’s special day, it was her caption that had us talking.

“Phew…! cooking, cleaning, and mothering,” she wrote.

Halle Berry Turns 59, Serving A Vacation-Ready, Unbothered Response To Ex-Husband David Justice

The lovely Leo’s post comes days after ex-husband David Justice told the All the Smoke podcast he once saw “wife” through a narrow, traditional lens – “cook, clean… motherly.” David claimed that Halle didn’t fit his idea back then.

David’s clip saying that Halle wasn’t his version of the “classic wife” went viral. Though it was just a snippet of his full All The Smoke interview, it was enough for blog commentary, memes, and trolling.

Halle has been silent regarding the comments until now – and though she didn’t directly call out David, the message is clear. Halle let her pictures do the talking: a card for “Mom” from her kids, island hair and body-ody, joy with her man, and a life that’s full.

Happy Birthday, Halle! The Definition Of Drinking Water And Minding Your Business

If you’ve followed Halle in recent years, you know this is her rhythm. She’s been open about loving Van without needing the world’s permission (proposal or not, timeline or not), present for her children, and booked when she wants to be.

Halle is an Oscar winner, fashion icon, mother, entrepreneur, and everything in between. She is that girl – a timeless beauty and cultural treasure who still turns a swimsuit into a headline, a red carpet dress into a moment, and a caption into a conversation.

No wonder she refuses to shrink to anyone’s throwback checklist. Happy Birthday, Halle!

