Trap Queens Drop Game: Wright & Pearson’s Prison-to-TV Journey

Source: Reach Media / Urban One

The energy was electric when Angela “Free” Wright and Felicia “Snoop” Pearson stepped into the studio to discuss BET Plus’s “American Gangster: Trap Queens Edition.” These two powerhouses didn’t just come to chat—they came to drop wisdom that hit different.

Wright, who spent 14 years locked up before her early release, kept it 100 about redemption. “Felons, once you’re a felon, everybody say it’s over,” she shared, her voice carrying the weight of lived experience. But Wright flipped that narrative, explaining how redemption isn’t just a second chance—it’s another chance for everyone who’s fallen short.

TRENDING STORIES:

Turk Opens Up About Joseph, Hot Boys Legacy, and Overcoming Adversity

Kirko Bangz Drops Gems on Growth, Authenticity, and “Choose Self”

Bellygang on Hometown Love, and Lil Wayne’s Impact on His Journey

Snoop, the beloved Wire alumni, brought that authentic Baltimore energy, talking about getting fired from a book factory and almost returning to the streets. “I got three strikes against me—I’m Black, I’m gay, and a felon,” Snoop said with raw honesty that had the room nodding in respect.

Love 101.1 The Wiz? Get more! Join the 101.1 The Wiz Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

The conversation got deep when they discussed watching their own stories unfold on screen. Wright described it as “God’s grace being sufficient,” while Snoop admitted needing therapy but struggling with cultural barriers around mental health in the Black community.





Their advice to young people caught in the game? Wright didn’t sugarcoat it: “Don’t do it.” She broke down the math—all the money she made wasn’t worth missing her son grow from 10 to 25 years old. That’s the kind of real talk that saves lives.

Both women emphasized how their platform gives hope to the nearly 2 million people currently incarcerated in America. “We give other people hope,” Snoop emphasized, speaking to those walking the same dirty prison hallways they once knew.

From Wright’s “Break Free” podcast to her book “Pit to Palace Mentality” and Snoop’s upcoming projects, these Trap Queens aren’t just telling their stories—they’re changing the game entirely.

READ MORE STORIES:

Trap Queens Drop Game: Wright & Pearson’s Prison-to-TV Journey was originally published on blackamericaweb.com