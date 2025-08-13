Listen Live
Pop Culture

G Herbo’s Journey & Spirit Airlines’ Future

Trending On The Timeline: G Herbo Opens Up About Mental Health; Spirit Airlines Faces Turbulence

G Herbo shares his mental health story; Spirit Airlines warns of financial struggles. Get the full story here.

Published on August 13, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Trending on The Timeline Cover
Source: ione nicole thomas / IONE, VIA NICOLE THOMAS


On DJ Misses’ “Trending on the Timeline” segment, rapper G Herbo revealed a personal struggle, shedding light on his longstanding battle with anxiety and fear for his safety. Speaking courageously, he admitted to never leaving his home without a weapon since age 15 due to fears of violence, even bringing one to his grandmother’s funeral. However, G Herbo is now taking proactive steps towards healing by speaking with a therapist. His goal? To find peace and leave his house feeling secure, not fearful. This heartfelt moment underscores the importance of prioritizing mental health, particularly within communities disproportionately affected by systemic issues.

The discussion then shifted to the financial woes of Spirit Airlines. Fresh out of bankruptcy, the budget carrier revealed it might be out of business within a year. Blaming factors like high costs, low demand for leisure travel, and decreased profitability, Spirit is scrambling to rebrand with new routes, premium seats, and even staff layoffs. While their current bookings are secure, travelers planning future trips are advised to grab travel insurance to avoid potential disruptions.

Related Stories

DJ Misses emphasized the franchise’s legacy of offering affordable flights—an aspect greatly valued by many. But as the company battles these hurdles, doubts about its longevity arise.

Trending On The Timeline: G Herbo Opens Up About Mental Health; Spirit Airlines Faces Turbulence  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

More from 101.1 The Wiz
Trending
iOne Local Sales| CareSource - Adopt A Classroom 2025 | 2025-07-21
Contests

CareSource Adopt a Classroom

Celebrity

Miss Lawrence: HIV Awareness, Hollywood Insights, and Keeping It Real

2024 Cincinnati Music Festival presented by P&G
Entertainment

2025 Cincinnati Music Festival Lineup Announced

Music

Kierra Sheard Reflects on Life, Musical Collaboration and More

Wings
Food & Drink

Cincinnati Wing Week: $8 Deals Across the City

Fanatics Super Bowl Party
20 Items
Entertainment

20 Photos of Ja’Marr Chase’s GF Deja Nicole Hiott

Music

KenTheMan Opens Up About Love, Independence & Taking Over Hip-Hop

UPDATED Jeezy Register to Win Cincinnati
Contests

Win a Date Night to Jeezy!

101.1 The Wiz

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close