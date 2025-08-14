Listen Live
Crime

HIV-Positive Man Faces Charges in Cincinnati

Published on August 13, 2025

In Colerain Township, Cincinnati, 36-year-old Troy Taylor was arrested on July 14, 2025, for felonious assault. According to Fox 19, authorities allege he knowingly engaged in sexual activity without disclosing his HIV-positive status. Consequently, this led to a report filed on May 1, 2025, sparking an investigation. Furthermore, while out on bond, Taylor was indicted on additional charges on August 6, 2025, as more victims emerged. Police, therefore, suspect there may be additional victims yet to come forward. The Colerain Township Police Department urges anyone affected to contact their Criminal Investigative Unit at (513) 321-2677.

HIV Statistics in Cincinnati

According to the Ohio Department of Health, Hamilton County, which includes Cincinnati, reported 3,892 HIV cases in 2023. Moreover, the county’s HIV prevalence rate is 478 per 100,000 people, higher than the state average. In addition, new diagnoses in Cincinnati have remained steady, with about 150 cases annually. Consequently, local health officials emphasize prevention, testing, and treatment to curb transmission. These statistics highlight the ongoing challenge of HIV in the region.

Community Impact and Police Response

This case has raised significant concerns in Cincinnati’s community. For instance, the fear of undisclosed HIV exposure has prompted calls for increased awareness. Meanwhile, police are actively seeking other potential victims, collaborating with the U.S. Marshals Service. As a result, public health campaigns are intensifying to promote safe practices. Ultimately, this situation underscores the importance of transparency in sexual health to prevent harm.

Related Tags

Hamilton County

