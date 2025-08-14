The Muggiest Summer Since 1981: Ohio’s Sticky Situation

A Swelteringly Uncomfortable Season

This summer, the eastern half of the United States, including Ohio, has been grappling with unprecedented humidity, marking the muggiest start to summer since 1981. According to an Associated Press analysis, over 70 million Americans have endured record-breaking dew points, with parts of 27 states, including Ohio, experiencing average daily dew points of 65°F or higher in June and July. Consequently, this oppressive humidity has made nights particularly uncomfortable, as high moisture levels prevent cooling, posing health risks for those without air conditioning. In Ohio, cities like Cincinnati have felt the brunt of this sticky summer, with dew points occasionally soaring to tropical levels.

Source: Kya Kelly / Kya Kelly

Cincinnati’s Humidity Woes

In Cincinnati, the summer of 2025 has been notably muggy, with local meteorologists reporting 49 days of dew points reaching 70°F or higher, 11 days above average. For instance, on August 12, 2025, Cincinnati’s dew point climbed into the lower 70s, contributing to a season that’s just 14 days shy of the all-time record for tropical humidity. This mirrors conditions last seen in 1981, when Cincinnati’s summer was marked by frequent drizzle, fog, and thunderstorms, with temperatures hitting 97°F on July 13. However, unlike 1981, today’s humidity is exacerbated by climate change, which has increased average dew points by about 2.5°F since 1950.

Climate Change and Ohio’s Future

Moreover, climate change is driving this trend, as warmer air holds more moisture, leading to more frequent and intense humid days. In Ohio, this shift is pushing uncomfortable humidity further north, challenging residents unaccustomed to such conditions. As a result, cities like Columbus and Cincinnati are seeing hotter, stickier nights, breaking records for overnight lows. Therefore, Ohioans must adapt to these changing summers, which, as experts note, are no longer like those of past generations.