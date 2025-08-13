Hand Soap Recall Hits Ohio Due to Bacterial Contamination

Health Risks Prompt Action

Hand soap sold across Ohio has been recalled due to dangerous bacterial contamination. The affected products, distributed statewide, may harbor harmful bacteria, posing significant health risks. According to the FDA, these bacteria could cause severe infections, particularly in immunocompromised individuals. Consequently, consumers are urged to check their soap products immediately.

Source: Bohdan Bevz / Getty

Recall Details and Response

The recall involves several brands of liquid hand soap. As a result, the FDA has instructed retailers to remove these items from shelves. Additionally, consumers can return affected products for refunds. Therefore, checking lot numbers and receipts is essential for identifying recalled items. Meanwhile, the recall aims to prevent potential health outbreaks across Ohio.

Symptoms and Precautions

Bacterial contamination can lead to serious infections, especially in vulnerable populations. Symptoms may include fever, redness, or swelling. Thus, individuals experiencing these symptoms should seek medical attention promptly. In the meantime, using safe hand soap alternatives is recommended. The recall includes DermaKlee, DermaSarra, KleenFoam and PeriGene soaps. A full list of products and their lot numbers can be found on the DermaRite website. Accordingly, staying updated on recall announcements is critical for consumer safety.

Source: baona / Getty

Next Steps for Ohioans

The FDA is investigating the contamination’s source to prevent future issues. For now, Ohio residents should remain vigilant and follow recall guidelines. Ultimately, this recall highlights the importance of rigorous product safety standards. For more information, visit the FDA’s website or contact local health officials.