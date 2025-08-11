Listen Live
Crime

BlaCk Coffee Lounge Faces Repeated Vandalism in Cincinnati

BlaCk Coffee Lounge, a Black-owned coffee shop at 824 Elm Street, Cincinnati, has faced repeated vandalism.

Published on August 11, 2025

A Beloved Community Space Targeted

BlaCk Coffee Lounge, a Black-owned coffee shop at 824 Elm Street, Cincinnati, has faced repeated vandalism. Since opening in 2020, the shop, run by Cam Means, has been a community hub. However, it has endured multiple attacks, including broken windows and burglaries. For instance, during the 2020 George Floyd protests, vandals shattered the shop’s windows, causing significant damage. Moreover, on August 11, 2025, a break-in occurred at the downtown location, further disrupting operations. These incidents have left the staff and community disheartened but resilient.

BlaCk Coffee Foodies with a Cutie
Source: Deje’a Jasmeen / Radio One Cincinnati

Racial Undertones and Challenges

Additionally, the vandalism often carries racial undertones, targeting a business that celebrates Black culture. The shop, next to BlaCk OWned Outerwear, promotes community through its “Wakanda” blend and local artist showcases. Consequently, these attacks feel personal, aiming to undermine a space for inclusivity. Furthermore, Black-owned businesses like BlaCk Coffee face systemic challenges, with closures at higher rates during economic hardship. Despite this, the lounge continues to serve coffee, vegan bites, and a welcoming vibe.

BlaCk Coffee Foodies with a Cutie
Source: Deje’a Jasmeen / Radio One Cincinnati

Community Support and Resilience

Nevertheless, the Cincinnati community has rallied behind BlaCk Coffee Lounge. After the 2020 vandalism, customers lined up to show support, boosting morale. Similarly, recent posts on X highlight calls to visit or donate to aid recovery. Meanwhile, the shop’s expansion to UC’s Blood Cancer Healing Center shows its strength. Ultimately, BlaCk Coffee remains a vital space, fostering connection and resisting adversity through community love.

