The 2025 MTV Video Music Awards Nominees Have Been Announced

This year's MTV Video Music Awards will take place in early September and will air on both CBS and MTV.

Published on August 6, 2025

The MTV Video Music Awards, colloquially known as the VMAs, have announced their list of nominees for this year’s ceremony. This year, for the first time, CBS and MTV will both air the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards in early September.

This year’s MTV Video Music Awards feature categories that are sponsored by internationally known brands that we’ll list below. As this is Hip-Hop Wired, we’re keen to highlight nominees related to the genre in the nominees list.

Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” is up for a Video Of The Year VMA, presented by Burger King. K-Dot is joined by The Weeknd and Playboy Carti’s “Timeless.” For Artist Of The Year, Lamar shows up once more, and Houston superstar Beyoncé is also one of the nominees. Doechii, one of the most exciting artists to emerge in years, is up for a Song Of The Year VMA for her stellar “Anxiety” track, and “Timeless” shows up once again.

In the Best Hip-Hop VMA slot, Doechii’s “Anxiety, Drake’s “NOKIA,” Eminem and Jelly Roll’s “Somebody Save Me,” GloRilla and Sexyy Red’s “WHATCHU KNO ABOUT ME,” K-Dot’s “Not Like Us,” LL COOL J and Eminem’s “Murdergram Deux,” and Travis Scott’s “4X4” were listed.

Check out the full nominee list by clicking here and cast your votes. The 2025 MTV Video Music Awards will air on Sunday, Sept. 7 at 8 p.m. ET.

Photo: Getty

The 2025 MTV Video Music Awards Nominees Have Been Announced  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

