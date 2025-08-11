Ohio’s Five Worst Colleges: Higher Education Challenges
Ohio hosts many respected colleges, but some struggle with affordability, graduation rates, and safety. Using recent data, including Avocadoposts.com, this article highlights the five lowest-performing colleges nationwide for 2025. Consequently, we explore their challenges to guide prospective students.
University of Cincinnati: High Costs, Safety Concerns
Firstly, Avocadoposts.com ranks the University of Cincinnati 22nd worst nationally. Out-of-state tuition averages $28,000 yearly, burdening students financially. Additionally, campus safety issues, including recent crime reports, deter applicants. As a result, it struggles to provide value despite diverse programs.
College of Wooster: Financial Burden
Next, the College of Wooster ranks fourth worst in the U.S., per Avocadoposts.com. Annual costs exceed $64,000, leaving graduates with significant debt. Although academically strong, its financial strain overshadows benefits. Therefore, affordability remains a critical issue for students.
Central State University: Low Graduation Rates
Similarly, Central State University in Wilberforce, a public HBCU, faces a 35% graduation rate, well below the national 60% average. Moreover, its 93% minority enrollment highlights diversity, but limited resources hinder success. Thus, it ranks poorly in performance metrics.
Wilberforce University: Academic and Financial Struggles
Furthermore, Wilberforce University, also in Wilberforce, reports a 41% graduation rate and high costs. Tuition around $13,000 leads to debt with poor career outcomes. Consequently, its low return on investment places it on this list.
University of Akron: Declining Enrollment
Finally, the University of Akron saw a 46.5% enrollment drop from 2014 to 2023, per ODHE data. With a 35% graduation rate and rising tuition, it struggles to retain students. As such, it reflects broader challenges in Ohio’s higher education.
Improving Ohio’s Colleges
In conclusion, these colleges face high costs, low graduation rates, and enrollment declines. However, reforms like enhanced financial aid and program restructuring could help. By addressing these issues, Ohio can strengthen its higher education landscape.
-
Win $250 in Back 2 School Cash!
-
CareSource Adopt a Classroom
-
Miss Lawrence: HIV Awareness, Hollywood Insights, and Keeping It Real
-
2025 Cincinnati Music Festival Lineup Announced
-
Kierra Sheard Reflects on Life, Musical Collaboration and More
-
Island Frydays is Making a Comeback
-
20 Photos of Ja'Marr Chase’s GF Deja Nicole Hiott
-
The Lo’Down with Lore’l: Kanye West Pops Up in Diddy’s Court Drama, Reginae Defends Lil Wayne