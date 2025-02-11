Soulja Boy Responds to Marlon Wayans Comments on Trump’s Inauguration

Source: R1 Digital / Radio One Cincinnati

Soulja Boy finally had some words for Marlon Wayans…

The rapper and comedian found themselves in a fiery social media feud after Soulja Boy took offense to a joke Wayans made weeks earlier.

During an interview with Nella D & DJ EZ in the WIZ Studios last month, Wayans discussed how he felt about Snoop, Nelly, and others performing at Donald Trump’s Presidential Inauguration. He then mocked Soulja Boy for performing at the event too, joking that the rapper had “been canceled” and needed the appearance as a cash grab.

Although the interview has been circulating for weeks— in true Draco fashion— the rapper responded aggressively February 10th in a X/Twitter posting: “Marlon Wayans you a b**** and u not funny shut up ni*** keep selling ur soul and sucking the higher up d*cks.”

Wayans clapped back with, “Says the coon that jumped over the moon,” throwing shade again to Soulja’s performance at Trump’s event. The “Shootout” rapper quickly retaliated, nicking at Marlon Wayans’ White Chicks role: “You a 52-year-old black man that dressed up like a white b****. Who really the coon? Broke a ni***.”

Do you think Soulja Boy is buggin’? Was Marlon Wayans really joking?

Watch the full interview here: