Listen Live
Entertainment

Soulja Boy Responds to Marlon Wayans Comments on Trump’s Inauguration

Published on February 11, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Soulja Boy Marlon Wayans Collage
Source: R1 Digital / Radio One Cincinnati

Soulja Boy finally had some words for Marlon Wayans…

The rapper and comedian found themselves in a fiery social media feud after Soulja Boy took offense to a joke Wayans made weeks earlier.

During an interview with Nella D & DJ EZ in the WIZ Studios last month, Wayans discussed how he felt about Snoop, Nelly, and others performing at Donald Trump’s Presidential Inauguration. He then mocked Soulja Boy for performing at the event too, joking that the rapper had “been canceled” and needed the appearance as a cash grab.

RELATED: [WATCH] Marlon Wayans Talks Cancel Culture and Reviving Scary Movie

Although the interview has been circulating for weeks— in true Draco fashion— the rapper responded aggressively February 10th in a X/Twitter posting: “Marlon Wayans you a b**** and u not funny shut up ni*** keep selling ur soul and sucking the higher up d*cks.”

Wayans clapped back with, “Says the coon that jumped over the moon,” throwing shade again to Soulja’s performance at Trump’s event. The “Shootout” rapper quickly retaliated, nicking at Marlon Wayans’ White Chicks role: “You a 52-year-old black man that dressed up like a white b****. Who really the coon? Broke a ni***.”

Do you think Soulja Boy is buggin’? Was Marlon Wayans really joking?

Watch the full interview here:

More from 101.1 The Wiz
Trending
Music

Kierra Sheard Reflects on Life, Musical Collaboration and More

13 Items
Entertainment

Bardi Mami: Cardi B’s Pregnancy Style Over The Years

Celebrity

Miss Lawrence: HIV Awareness, Hollywood Insights, and Keeping It Real

Pop Culture

The Lo’ Down: Tamar’s Health Scare, Klay’s Food Awakening & Rap Drama

Entertainment

YK Osiris Opens Up About Personal Growth and Music Comeback

Celebrity Sightings - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2025/2026 - Day Three
Entertainment

Cardi B Announces First Arena Tour: “Little Miss Drama”: List of Dates

Entertainment

Devale Ellis & Crystal Renee Hayslett Reflect on the Legacy of Malcolm Jamal Warner

Entertainment

‘Sistas’ Stars Devale Ellis and Crystal Renee Hayslett Talk Growth, Authenticity, and Industry Challenges

101.1 The Wiz

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close