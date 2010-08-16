Jay-Z Kicks It With Chris Martin & Gwenyth Paltrow In The Hamptons

0 reads Leave a comment
Jay-Z hung out with Coldplay’s Chris Martin and Gwenyth Paltrow in The Hamptons this weekend.
Check out Jay getting cozy with Gwen at the beach party:
More Stories:
Foxy Brown Officially Indicted Over Court Violation
Juvenile Gets Probation Over Weed Charge
Lil Wayne Sued By Former Manager Over Youtube Video [from The Boombox]
Jennifer Lopez Out As Idol Judge? [from Popeater.com]
Need To Know: Freddie Gibbs [from TheBVX.com]
Reggie Bush and Kim Kardashian Fight At Wedding [from BlackVoices.com]
Odd Couples: Hip-Hop’s 10 Strangest Collaborations [from Vibe.com]
comments – add yours