CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Jay-Z Kicks It With Chris Martin & Gwenyth Paltrow In The Hamptons

0 reads
Leave a comment

Jay-Z hung out with Coldplay’s Chris Martin and Gwenyth Paltrow in The Hamptons this weekend.

Check out Jay getting cozy with Gwen at the beach party:

More Stories:

Foxy Brown Officially Indicted Over Court Violation

Juvenile Gets Probation Over Weed Charge

chris martin , jay-z , Photos

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
‘The Hangover’ Actor Dies From Apparent Suicide
 19 hours ago
02.25.19
Go Red Women Red Dress Collection 2019
Jordyn Woods Blames Hookup On The Alcohol
 21 hours ago
02.25.19
2017 R Kelly Memory Lane Tour
Michael Avenatti Will Turn Over New R. Kelly…
 21 hours ago
02.25.19
Superhero Guide To Black History Month: Issa Rae
 1 day ago
02.25.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close